Domcomfort success story: the annual growth of subscriber base by 100%

The Client
Our client had already established quite a large contact database, which is why a decision was made to set up an email-marketing channel for communication with clients.
We sent out emails offering these clients to subscribe to our newsletter. Given that this database had been created throughout the year, the vast majority of contacts was inactive, which is why they did not grant us the permission to send them our newsletter.
The Challenge
- We were to come up with a subscription bonus that would motivate users to subscribe.
- We had to set up the process of transferring contacts from the registration and subscription form.
- We faced the challenge of growing the subscriber base and
- Increasing the percentage of active users.
The Solution
- Our first step was to set up the transfer of contacts from the registration form on the website and to launch a trigger newsletter as well as a series of welcoming emails to be sent to new subscribers.
- Together with the client we decided that the users’ participation in a raffle of useful gifts would provide them with an incentive to subscribe.
- We designed the subscription form.
- We prepared terms of reference for the realization of subscription forms and transfer of contacts from the subscription forms to the database.
- We prepared the trigger subscription letters (Double-Opt-In) and newsletter scenarios for the future.
The Result
- We launched trigger letters and a series of welcoming emails to be sent to new subscribers on the website.
- We drew up forms that would motivate users to subscribe to our newsletter.
- We launched trigger emails and a series of welcoming emails to be sent to new subscribers.
Within a year we managed to grow the subscriber base by 100%:
