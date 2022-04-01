Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month

Result: ROMI of 24.5% for the first month; revenue growth of 6 times in three months.

The Client

Mechta.kz is one of the leading retail chains of household appliances and electronics in Kazakhstan. A wide range of products—10,000 to 20,000 items in each store. Only certified products of global brands.

The Challenge

To create an email marketing campaign from scratch. To get a rapid return on investment. To scale the channel. To create an additional communication channel with the client. To create an additional tool to increase sales.

The Solution

We divided the email list into several parts and warmed up the domain, sending the emails at a low speed (500 messages/hour). We also made sure that everything was okay with the Postmaster statistics. To warm up the domain, we sent promotional emails with top-selling products on the mechta.kz website. The email contained multipurpose products to make any subscriber interested. After that, we created emails with top-selling items. On the warmed-up domain, we made a selection of the best and most affordable smartphones, which is also in great demand at the stage when the email list is not enough segmented. We also sent emails about bigger cashback; night discounts worked perfectly (we created a closed promotion when the discount offer is only valid at night and customers are prepared in advance). The conversion rate of such emails is high because users like to take part in a kind of game to make a purchase. The emails that we created and sent were perfectly designed and filled with what we wanted to convey to our customers. The work has shown an excellent result in terms of open and click-through rates and allowed us to increase the number of email campaigns.

The Result

The email marketing campaign gave us the following results:

August 2021: domain warm-up, the first month of the email campaign: ROMI of +24.5%. September 2021: revenue growth of 1.5 times, ROMI growth of 90%. October 2021: revenue growth of 6 times, ROMI growth of 500%.

Once again, we were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.

