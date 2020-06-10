Netpeak + RadASO = Netpeak RadASO. We Are Entering the Market for Comprehensive Mobile App Promotion

In the spring of 2020, we encouraged businesses to search for new customers with App Store Optimization and Apple Search Ads. Today, we took the last step toward full-service mobile promotion by closing a deal to buy 51% of the mobile marketing agency RadASO.

The RadASO team consists of nine specialists from three countries. The agency was founded in February 2018 by Radomir Novkovic. During this time, RadASO increased app installs for various renowned companies. Among them are ABBYY (FineScanner, Business Card Scanner, TextGrabber), Room Planner, Photo Transfer, VOCHI Video Effects, Fines UA, and more than a hundred happy clients anonymous due to NDA.

RadASO is the first and still the only company to offer the ASO service when clients pay for results, assuming all the risks of possible failed promotion. Such audacity is based on having its tailored analytical tool with unique algorithms, the development of which took several years and hundreds of thousands of dollars. This tool (Netpeak Mobile Search Algorithm) automatically allows you to bring your apps to the market top. A kind of Magic Pillow in the ASO world.

Get The Maximum Number of Downloads

The goals and plans of the new division - Netpeak RadASO - were explained by its managers, Dmitry Piskaryov and Radomir Novkovich.

Dmitry Piskarev, CEO at Netpeak

Netpeak has specialized in performance marketing for businesses since 2006, and a few years ago, we turned our attention to the mobile app market. We launched successful mobile advertising campaigns for OLX, LeBoutique, and other renowned brands. The RadASO agency is a Ukrainian leader in App Store Optimization and Apple Search Ads. Together with RadASO we gain unique automation technologies, experience, and a strong brand in the mobile application promotion field. Netpeak's competence will strengthen RadASO in business systematization, processes, and customer engagement.

Radomir Novkovich, CEO at Netpeak RadASO

Doing quality ASO on your own differs a lot from running an agency. Previously, I had experience in the founding and growing agency business, which is not what I want to do. Therefore I addressed the guys from Netpeak Agency, who are the best at system development business in Ukraine. I proposed that they expand the range of their services because it looks pretty organic. In terms of the structure of the service, ASO is similar to SEO, while ASA resembles PPC.



They are developing the agency as a business, and I will remain in the role of a player-coach. I will keep on writing the journal (hopefully more often), solving App Store algorithms, automating processes, and ensuring the quality of our services does not fall. I want to take this opportunity to announce that we are very much looking for the Head of Marketing, Content Manager, Head of ASA, and ASO specialists.

As Netpeak's second major purchase in six years, in 2014, the agency acquired 51% of Sofia-based SEO studio Optimization.bg. Since then, the company has grown fivefold, made the cover of Forbes Bulgaria, and become a leader in performance marketing in Bulgaria.

What's next: We're looking for teams and business leaders

We are still looking for niche agencies that are ready to become Netpeak. Specifically, small and energetic teams with savvy executives feel they have reached the ceiling, don't know what to do next, or don't have the time. We are not looking for business projects, as we want people to develop the areas we're interested in. Running a business is a condition to filter out random people.

We are interested in the following niches:

SMM. Selling landing pages. Developing brand positioning and marketing strategies. Media (not performance) agencies that purchase advertising for brands not on Google/Facebook (we already do this well there).

We need self-sufficient, mature, and reliable professionals. So that we don't have to convince them to do their work, motivate and inspire them. In return, we will provide investment and the entire infrastructure:

We will help build a production team and provide our platform with a group of financiers, lawyers, accountants, sysadmins, developers, security specialists, analysts, HR specialists, and office managers. We will provide an ERP system, manuals, practices, and workflow to follow. We will hold fantastic team-building events, onboard newbies, solve issues with landlords, and deal with thousands of reasons for any manager's headache.

If you (or someone you know) are drowning in a business routine, Netpeak is ready to take it over and give you strategy, clients, specialists, and software. And you will do what you wanted: build a project with a strong team of like-minded people, not maintain it. If you are interested, send a direct message to Dmitry Piskarev, CEO of Netpeak Agency.

Perhaps we will write the next page of Netpeak history together.

Netpeak Group is ready to acquire business projects all over the world. We are looking for small agencies, mobile apps, and SaaS committed to growing with us actively. Learn more about the benefits of business collaboration with an agency and a group of companies.

Think we're on our way? Email investments@netpeak.net.