Colombina.ua success story: order volume growth of 227% in one season

The Client
Colombina is a costume company that provides services for tailoring, renting, and selling children's carnival costumes. There are almost 200 different carnival costumes on the website. The website has a pronounced seasonal sales pattern, the peak selling season is in December. It's the time of matinees in schools and kindergartens. There is also a slight surge in the activity of the target audience in February, but it is several times less than in December.
The Challenge
To increase organic traffic and transactions. We needed to implement a number of creative solutions to make the website stand out from its competitors, increase website traffic and client profit.
The Process
- Conducted a technical SEO audit.
- Did keyword research using Key Collector and Serpstat; then grouped keywords by relevant landing pages. Competitor and keyword analysis showed that the main target pages are product cards, not category pages.
- Created an updated site structure with category pages to make it user-friendly.
- Set up 301 redirects and added canonical URLs, which made it possible to remove duplicate pages.
- Created HTML and XML sitemaps.
- Replaced the classic pagination with Ajax, marked up breadcrumbs.
- Purchased and moved to a new domain: colombina.ua.
- Updated link profile.
- For all product cards, we wrote texts of about 3000 characters. The texts include information about the costume, a brief description of a character, and a call to purchase.
- Conducted a basic usability audit.
- Created a blog.
The Result
- Traffic growth, compared to the same period last year (November 1 — December 31):
- new sessions increased by 368.9%;
- new users increased by 374.7%;
- page views increased by 126.1%.
- Orders:
- 78 orders in November-December 2014;
- 255 orders in November-December 2015.
- The percentage of orders increased by 227% in a season.
