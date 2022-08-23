How to Reduce Cost Per Lead in the Real Estate Niche by 46% — Housing Estate Case Study

Service: PPC. Niche: Real estate.

Result: After launching a smart campaign in the contextual-media network, the number of potential clients increased by 36.52%.

The Client

Kovalska is a building material manufacturer and Ukrainian developer that currently unites 13 companies. These companies carry out a complete cycle of operations: from the raw material extraction and building material production; to the erection of structures for various purposes. Simply put, Kovalska builds with the materials they produce.

The Challenge

Initially, the company used conventional tools for promotion:

search advertising campaigns for general queries;

branded advertising campaigns;

remarketing campaigns in the contextual media network;

campaigns to attract new users (media and video).

Having reached a steady number of potential clients for the residential complex Rusanivska Gavan, the time for scaling came. Highly competitive bidding could lead to an increased cost per lead. Hence we decided to test a smart campaign in the contextual media network with paid conversions.

The Solution

To launch a smart campaign, you must have at least 50 registered conversions on your account over the last 30 days. Residential complex Rusanivska Gavan has been in promotion for several years, so we met the requirements for conversions and therefore had options to launch and run this advertising campaign with paid conversion.

Our campaign has the following features.

We tracked calls and sent a callback order form to set up conversions. We imported goals from Google Analytics into Google Ads. We also set up a Google Ads conversion tag to track conversions by impressions and conversions across multiple devices. To set the target price per conversion, you must define a value relevant to your statistics. If the advertiser specifies a very low target price, most likely, the campaign may not even run because the system will not be able to get conversions at that price. Our approach was to analyze the statistics on the advertising account. Based on the statistics, we specified the value we needed. When working with this campaign, there is no option to spend a double daily budget on Google Ads, whereas a smart campaign can allow for more expenses. While paying per conversion, more flexible budget rules are applied, as the number of conversions fluctuates more than the number of clicks. If you pay for conversions, the amount spent per day can be more than twofold the average daily budget, which helps smart bidding strategies optimize all campaigns more effectively.

The Result

Evaluation of the paid traffic effectiveness before and after the launch of a smart campaign in the contextual media network:

increased bids by 36.52%

reduced cost pr lead by 26%.

The potential customer cost originating from a smart campaign is 46% lower compared to campaigns in the contextual media network (including remarketing):

Testimonials

Watch a review about the performance marketing agency Netpeak from the digital marketing head at the Kovalska company Alexander Balashov.

