Citrus Success Story — How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads

Service: PPC. Niche: gadgets and accessories.

Result: increased conversion rate by 32%, decreased cost per click by 23%, and transaction cost by 48%.

The Client

The Netpeak team has been working with Citrus.ua since 2012. It is the first Ukrainian electrical appliances specialized retail chain. Currently, Citrus has more than 70 shops in regional centers and large cities of Ukraine: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnepr, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Izmail, Chernomorsk, and Kramatorsk. Besides an online store, there are four rentals of personal urban mobility vehicles.

We decided to dedicate one month to test the strategy, as this is the most appropriate period for gathering statistics to conclude.

The Challenge

The client approached us, aiming to lower the conversion(transaction) cost and grow sales on the current budget. We decided to test a smart bidding strategy Target CPA (target price per conversion), because it is the best way to reduce the transaction cost.

The Solution

We created draft versions of ad campaigns and experimented with Google Ads. We put two bidding strategies to the test:

Manual CPC (manual bid management — current campaign settings); Target CPA (target cost per conversion — automatic strategy).

We also tested the ads rotation:

The current campaign was designed to show ads with more possible clicks;

The experimental campaign settings enable the display of ads with higher chances of generating conversions.

The Result

The impact of the experiment is evident:

reduction in cost per click by 23%;

reduction of expenses by 45% on the tested advertising campaigns marketing;

growth of transactions by 5%;

reduced cost of transactions by 48%;

conversion rate growth by 32%.

We achieved our goals in terms of reduced conversion costs and increased sales. The smart bidding strategy has worked great.

Testimonials

Anna Sergeeva, PPC specialist at the Netpeak agency:

The key to successful ad campaign promotion is excellent daily optimization. Experimenting usually offers new horizons and yields better results.

Oleg Vereitin, head of online marketing at Citrus:

Setting up contextual advertising is a delicate matter. No surprise, Netpeak specialists embrace innovations in advertising platforms. We implement the most relevant novelties. As to this experiment, the result fully met our expectations. Citrus advertising campaign became smarter and more effective.

