Selling on Amazon vs. Shopify: Where Does Your Brand Have More Pricing Power?

Selling on Amazon vs. Shopify: Where Does Your Brand Have More Pricing Power?

You’ve got a product, a dream and a burning desire to turn it into a money-making machine. But before you start picturing yourself diving into a pool filled with cash, you need to make a choice: Shopify or Amazon.

Do you meticulously craft your brand on Shopify, calling all the shots like an indie film director? Or do you hop aboard Amazon’s FBA rocket, letting the e-commerce behemoth handle logistics while you watch the sales roll in? More importantly, where do you have the pricing power to sustain profitability in the long run?

Pricing power — the ability to raise prices without killing demand — is the real battleground here. It hinges on brand strength, product differentiation and the fine print of logistics like shipping and fulfillment. Pick wrong, and your profits could disappear faster than free sandwiches at the office.

Let’s break it all down — fees, pricing, shipping, SEO — so you don’t end up wishing you’d just stuck to Facebook Marketplace.

Amazon or Shopify: Who Wears the Pricing Power Crown?

Before we get into the details, let’s look at why this choice even matters in 2025.

Amazon gets 2.5 billion visits per month — That’s more traffic than a freeway during Friday rush hour.

— That’s more traffic than a freeway during Friday rush hour. Shopify powers over 4.4 million businesses worldwide — Proof that you don’t need Amazon to make bank.

— Proof that you don’t need Amazon to make bank. Amazon accounts for 37.8% of all U.S. e-commerce sales — It’s still the big dog in online shopping.

— It’s still the big dog in online shopping. Shopify merchants have produced over $700 billion in sales — Turns out, having an indie store isn’t just for hipsters.

— Turns out, having an indie store isn’t just for hipsters. Amazon Prime members spend an average of $1,400 a year , and non-members spend about $600.

, and non-members spend about $600. Shopify store owners report an average order value (AOV) of $85 — Better margins, but it requires work.

The takeaway? Both platforms can make you money — but pricing power is the key to keeping it.

Selling on Amazon: Your Product on Cruise Control

Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) is basically paying Amazon to do the heavy lifting with your product. But while Amazon makes fulfillment easy, it also limits your control over pricing.

How Amazon FBA Works:

Send Inventory — You ship your products to Amazon’s fulfillment center. You can’t keep all those boxes in your apartment anyway.

— You ship your products to Amazon’s fulfillment center. You can’t keep all those boxes in your apartment anyway. Storage & Fulfillment — Amazon stocks your items and ships them as soon as someone clicks “Buy Now.”

— Amazon stocks your items and ships them as soon as someone clicks “Buy Now.” Customer Service — Amazon handles returns, refunds and those delightful “WHERE IS MY PACKAGE???!” emails.

— Amazon handles returns, refunds and those delightful “WHERE IS MY PACKAGE???!” emails. Fees Apply — Oh, you thought this was free? Amazon takes a cut of every sale, plus storage fees.

Bottom line: Amazon FBA is great if you want a hands-off approach, but those fees can nibble away at your profits like a family of dumpster-diving trash pandas. Plus, you’re often forced to match Amazon’s competitive pricing environment, limiting your ability to increase prices without losing sales. Optimize your costs by keeping an eye on your Inventory Performance Index (IPI) score and avoiding long-term storage fees — because paying Amazon to babysit unsold stock is a rookie mistake.

Selling on Shopify: Your Brand, Your Prices

Selling on Shopify means you’re the boss. You build your own online store, you control the branding and you handle customer relationships. More importantly, you decide how to price your products without Amazon breathing down your neck.

How Shopify Works:

Set Up Your Store — Choose a theme, customize it and set up payments. Make it pretty, because first impressions matter.

— Choose a theme, customize it and set up payments. Make it pretty, because first impressions matter. List Your Products — Write descriptions, add photos and make your items sound irresistible.

— Write descriptions, add photos and make your items sound irresistible. Drive Traffic — Shopify won’t magically hand you customers. You’ll need SEO, ads and a sprinkle of marketing genius.

— Shopify won’t magically hand you customers. You’ll need SEO, ads and a sprinkle of marketing genius. Fulfill Orders — Ship products yourself, or hire a third-party logistics (3PL) service to do it for you.

Bottom line: Shopify gives you pricing freedom, but it’s a BYOT (bring your own traffic) situation. If you’ve built a strong brand and have a differentiated product, this can mean higher margins and stronger pricing power over time.

Who Controls the Pricing Power? Amazon vs. Shopify Fees

Amazon charges you for, well, everything:

Referral fees : 8%–15% per sale.

8%–15% per sale. FBA fees : Storage, picking, packing, shipping.

Storage, picking, packing, shipping. Subscription: $39.99/month for Pro sellers.

$39.99/month for Pro sellers. Long-term storage fees: Don’t let your inventory sit too long, or Amazon will charge you rent.

Shopify’s pricing is more predictable, but you’ll pay in sweat equity:

Subscription fees : $29–$299/month.

$29–$299/month. Transaction fees : If you don’t use Shopify Payments.

If you don’t use Shopify Payments. Extras: Premium themes, apps and marketing tools can add up.

Bottom line: If you sell high-margin products and want to control pricing, Shopify is your better bet. Amazon might bring in more traffic, but its fee structure can squeeze your ability to increase prices while maintaining profit margins.

Shipping Comparison: The Fast & The Frustrating

When it comes to shipping, Amazon is fast, efficient and borderline obsessed with getting packages to customers ASAP. Thanks to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), your products can zip across the country in two days (or less), and customers will love you for it. The downside? You’ll pay Amazon a pretty penny for that speed, and their storage fees could make a hoarder rethink their life choices.

Shopify, on the other hand, puts you in the driver’s seat. You pick the carriers, the shipping rates and whether your packaging screams “premium brand” or “I recycled this box.” The trade-off? No built-in Prime magic, so you’ll need to work harder to set expectations and keep customers from anxiously refreshing their tracking page.

So, which is better? If you love control and higher margins, Shopify’s DIY shipping is your jam. If you want speed and convenience, Amazon wins. Either way, just don’t make customers wait too long — patience is extinct in the age of same-day delivery.

SEO Smackdown: Shopify vs. Amazon

SEO is the secret sauce of e-commerce, and each platform plays the game differently.

Amazon SEO is based on sales velocity, reviews and keywords. More sales and better reviews mean a higher ranking.

is based on sales velocity, reviews and keywords. More sales and better reviews mean a higher ranking. Shopify SEO is Google-focused. You’ll need strong product descriptions, backlinks and content marketing.

Bottom line: Want instant rankings? Amazon. Want long-term traffic? Shopify. But why wait? Use paid ads on both platforms to drive traffic while your organic SEO strategy builds momentum.

Who Wins at Checkout?

Amazon: Accepts credit cards, debit cards and Amazon Pay. Fast and easy for Prime members.

Accepts credit cards, debit cards and Amazon Pay. Fast and easy for Prime members. Shopify: Offers Shopify Payments, PayPal, Apple Pay and others. But third-party payment processors come with extra fees.

Bottom line: Shopify gives you more flexibility, but Amazon makes checkout seamless. Plus, Shopify offers abandoned cart recovery — so you can nudge hesitant buyers back to the checkout page, something Amazon won’t do for you.

Can I Use Amazon and Shopify Together?

Heck yes! Many sellers do this to cover all their bases. You get exposure and brand control.

Why Using Both Works

✅ Double the Presence, Double the Cash Potential — 40% of Amazon sellers also have their own store, because why put all your eggs in one basket?

✅ Seamless Inventory Syncing — Shopify can talk to Amazon, so your stock levels are never a mystery.

✅ Cha-Ching! — Shopify merchants see an average 20% sales boost when they expand to Amazon.

The Challenges of Using Both

❌ Inventory Management Nightmares — Nothing like selling the same product on both platforms only to realize you have zero left in stock. Hope you like writing apology emails!

❌ Death by Fees — Amazon takes a cut. Shopify has a subscription. Ads cost money.

❌ Brand vs. Battlefield — On Shopify, you build a loyal fan base. On Amazon, you’re just another seller in a sea of sameness.

❌ More Moving Parts, More Headaches — Running one online marketplace is work. Running two? That’s a whole circus act of logistics, fulfillment and customer service. Hope you like spreadsheets.

Want the best of both worlds without pulling your hair out? Use an inventory management system like Extensiv or Sellbrite to sync stock between Amazon and Shopify — because overselling and scrambling to restock is about as fun as stepping on a LEGO barefoot.

Amazon vs. Shopify: The Good, Bad and Ugly

Amazon Pros

✅ Instant access to millions of buyers

✅ Fast, reliable fulfillment (FBA)

✅ High conversion rates

Amazon Cons

❌ High fees

❌ No brand control

❌ Price wars tighten profit margins

Shopify Pros

✅ Full control over branding & customer data

✅ Higher profit margins

✅ More marketing flexibility

Shopify Cons

❌ No built-in traffic

❌ Monthly costs for themes, apps and marketing

❌ Difficult to leave

Where Do You Have More Pricing Power?

Choosing between Amazon and Shopify isn’t just about sales volume — it depends on several key factors, including your business goals, target audience, product type, marketing budget and technical expertise. Most importantly, it’s about pricing control.

Amazon: Great for volume, but pricing is dictated by competitive pressure.

Great for volume, but pricing is dictated by competitive pressure. Shopify: Full control over pricing, branding and long-term profitability.

Full control over pricing, branding and long-term profitability. Both: A hybrid strategy can help balance exposure and control.

Other Factors to Consider

Target Audience. If your audience is actively searching for products on Amazon and prioritizes convenience, Amazon is a strong choice.

If your customers value unique branding, storytelling and direct engagement, Shopify allows you to create a curated shopping experience. Product Type. Commodity products (e.g., phone chargers, household essentials) tend to perform well on Amazon.

Niche, custom and luxury products often benefit from Shopify, where you can craft a premium brand experience. Marketing Budget. Amazon offers built-in traffic, but advertising costs can be high due to competition.

Shopify requires a marketing strategy (SEO, social media, paid ads), meaning you need an ad budget or strong organic reach. Technical Expertise. Amazon’s platform is plug-and-play — you don’t need to worry about website design, hosting or backend development.

Shopify offers flexibility, but you’ll need some knowledge (or a budget for developers) to customize and optimize your store.

Choose Your Own Adventure: FBA vs. Shopify

If you want full brand and price control, Shopify is the way. If you want easy fulfillment and fast sales, Amazon FBA is worth a try. Or, better yet, use both and cover all your bases. Make your dream a reality with the e-commerce platform that works for you.

Need help getting started? At Netpeak, we offer tailored marketing strategies for businesses large and small, just starting out, or been in the game for years. Let’s strategize!

FAQ

What is the success rate of selling on Shopify?

It depends — are you selling something people actually want? Shopify is like an open field where you can build your dream business, but success isn’t guaranteed. On average, about 5%–10% of Shopify stores become profitable, and the rest ... well, let’s just say they had a very expensive hobby.

Is it profitable to sell on Amazon?

Amazon sellers make an average of $1,000 to $25,000 per month in revenue, but fees (listing, referral, fulfillment, etc.) can eat into profits … fast. If you play it smart — choosing the right products, pricing smartly and keeping costs low — it can be very profitable. Just be prepared to bow down to the Amazon overlords and their ever-changing rules.

Can I sell on Amazon if I have a Shopify store?

Yes! You can use Shopify as your HQ and list products on Amazon to get more views. Just remember — on Amazon, you have less control over branding and pricing, but you do get access to millions of shoppers who are eager to unbox their new gadget.

What does Shopify do that Amazon doesn’t?

For starters, you’re the boss. Shopify gives you full control over branding, customer data and pricing. You get to build your customer relationships, customize your store and avoid Amazon’s ever-changing policies. But with great power comes great responsibility — you’ll need to work harder to get traffic.