Gardening tools shop success story: ROMI 4157%

Niche: plumbing, gardening equipment, power tools.
Result: revenue increased by 119% and ROMI reached 4157%.
The Client
The data of turnover and traffic before the promotion started was deplorable. After Google imposed manual sanctions for external links, the traffic dropped to almost zero. Profits were out of the question.
The Challenge
We identified increasing the number of sales from the site as our main goal. To achieve this goal, we identified several lower-level goals:
- remove manual Google sanctions;
- solve technical problems;
- refine the structure;
- optimize pages for targeted queries.
The Solution
- Implemented a technical audit.
- Successfully removed manual Google sanctions.
- Refined the site structure to fully cover all the target queries selected by Serpstat.
- Tuned the internal linking script.
- Implemented a number of improvements to optimize page load speed.
- Optimized meta tags for the target requests.
- Wrote optimized texts.
- Used link building to build link mass.
- Made changes to the promotion strategy to account for seasonal product groups.
The Result
- Increased the number of purchases from 184 to 469 (88.35%).
- Revenue growth by 119%.
- ROMI growth by 4157%.
Read more:
Related Articles
Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months
Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.
SEO case study: Freight transportation website promotion. Call conversion rate growth of x4.41
18x organic traffic increase; call conversion rate increased from 1.22% to 5.63%.
Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month
We were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.
Comments (0)
Latest comments
To leave a comment, you have to log in.