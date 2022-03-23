Boost Your Business
Gardening tools shop success story: ROMI 4157%
Alex Danilin
Service: SEO.
Niche: plumbing, gardening equipment, power tools.

Result: revenue increased by 119% and ROMI reached 4157%.

The Client

The data of turnover and traffic before the promotion started was deplorable. After Google imposed manual sanctions for external links, the traffic dropped to almost zero. Profits were out of the question.

The Challenge

We identified increasing the number of sales from the site as our main goal. To achieve this goal, we identified several lower-level goals:

  • remove manual Google sanctions;
  • solve technical problems;
  • refine the structure;
  • optimize pages for targeted queries.

The Solution

  1. Implemented a technical audit.
  2. Successfully removed manual Google sanctions.
  3. Refined the site structure to fully cover all the target queries selected by Serpstat.
  4. Tuned the internal linking script.
  5. Implemented a number of improvements to optimize page load speed.
  6. Optimized meta tags for the target requests.
  7. Wrote optimized texts.
  8. Used link building to build link mass.
  9. Made changes to the promotion strategy to account for seasonal product groups.

The Result

  1. Increased the number of purchases from 184 to 469 (88.35%).
  2. Revenue growth by 119%.
  3. ROMI growth by 4157%.

SEO case studies
Alex Danilin

