The 50 Most Horrifying Websites
190
2
2
Svitlana Rudenko

Beauty will save the world, but more on that another time. Bad web design, disgusting usability, and an unintuitive interface will make life more fun. We have collected 50 bad, terrible, and gross website design examples. Enjoy! Unfortunately, not all of them "survived" years after the first publication of the article, and some of them have significantly redesigned their design, so you'll have to take our word for it ;)

1. ronoslund.com

ronoslund com

2. trackybirthday.com

это очень странный сайт

3. danielleyva.com

danielleyva com

4. blinkee.com

blinkee com

5. screenfull.net

screenfull

6. miauk.com

mia

7. arngren.net

 arngren

8. spaceistheplace.ca

space is the place

9. hosanna1.com

hossana

10. noise.cz

noise cz 

11. patimex.com

Прекрасный музыкальный сайт

12. altenpohl.de

altenpohl

13. anselme.homestead.com

сайт anselme

14. crazycraig.com

crazycraig

15. directsoftwareconnection.com

сайт direct software connection

16. dokimos.org

dokimos

17. budgetsaresexy.com

блог про деньги

18. drudgereport.com

drudge report

19. rudgwicksteamshow.co.uk

rudgwick steam show

20. roverp6cars

roverp6cars

21. fivedoves.com

five doves

22. uat.edu

uat edu

23. art.yale.edu

school of art

24. mednat.org

mednat

25. gcfrog.com

graphic connection group

26. georgehutchins.com

george hutchins

27. serene-naturist.com

serene naturist

28. irishwrecksonline

irish wrecks online

29. hrodc.com

PSC

30. historianofthefuture.com

historian of the future

31. paradisewithaview

paradisewithaview

32. internetarchaeology.org

internet archaeology

33. inet-web.com

 inetweb

34. bw-hilchenbach.de/body_kriegsmarine.html

kriegsmarine

35. lingscars.com

lingcars

36. wateronwheels.com

water on wheels

37. pixyland.org/peterpan/petersFashionPage.html 

Питер Пен уже не тот

38. pianoartist.com

pianoartist.com

39. pnwx.com

сайт pnwx

40. stevenlim.net 

stevenlim.net

41. neuticles

neuticles

42. tedisgod.org

Ted Is God

43. timecube.2enp.com

time cube

44. universe-people.com

universe people

45. bellads.info

bellads info

46. yyyyyyy.info

yyyyyyy

47. suzannecollinsbooks.com

Коллинз

48. jamilin.com

jamilin

49. upyachka.io

упячка

50. cameronsworld

camerons world

