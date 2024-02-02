How to Increase Monthly Website Traffic by 10 Million Sessions in Six Months with 80% Organic Growth: ME-QR Case Study

Service: SEO Niche: Digital services Target area: Worldwide

The Client

ME-QR is a product developed by ME TEAM LTD that allows you to create universal QR codes for business or personal use. You can create the codes on the ME-QR website in just a few minutes.

ME-QR is the number one service in its niche in many countries worldwide.

The Challenge

The main task was to improve website rankings and increase organic traffic from around the world. Priority regions were the United States and European countries, as demand and search frequency ranking were higher there.

When we started working with the site, the monthly traffic comprised around 20 million sessions and 14 million users, and the main traffic channel was direct traffic (85%). Each QR code scanned would take the user directly to the necessary pages or files on the website. Organic traffic accounted for only 2% of the total traffic.

Another feature of the site is its large link profile and domain rating of 73, which is quite good for a QR code site. The domain rating indicates a website’s link popularity compared to others on a scale of 0 to 100.

The Solution

The site structure was not complete, so we decided to focus on expanding it by adding priority pages. It was also necessary to optimize the content. When we started, the site had 16 language versions; now, it has 19.

The most important factor was link building .

1. We worked on expanding the site structure. Although the site already had many pages, there were not enough conversion pages. Therefore, based on the keyword research and structure of competitors' websites, we created a new, broader structure for pages where you can create a QR code. For example:

QR Code Generator for Reddit;

QR Code Generator With Logo;

QR Code for Google Forms;

QR Code for Payment;

Spotify QR Code Generator, etc.

This increased the number of pages from 23 to 42 for each language version of the site.

2. We paid special attention to the content optimization of the site. The problem was that the website needed to be translated into many languages. We solved this problem by using AI for text translation. Importantly, the texts needed to be translated from English, as this is the “native” language for the AI, and it understands it best.

First, we did keyword research by priority for all relevant locales. These were English, German, and Spanish.

Based on the keyword research for these languages, we created text and metadata. After a thorough review, these were translated into the remaining languages.

Some of the translated content and metadata were also reviewed by native speakers.

In six months, we published the texts on 33 pages out of a total of 42 pages in all the language versions.

3. Since the site already had a lot of linking domains, we decided to focus on their quality. Therefore, we selected resources with the following parameters:

Traffic exceeds 15,000 sessions per month.

Site DR (Domain Rating) above 70; we also paid attention to the dynamics of the DR.

The link equity was from the US region, additionally diluted with platforms from European countries (Germany and Spain).

The site should be a thematic or news site.

There were also requirements for keywords in the anchor text (clickable text):

The anchor should have a frequency of more than 50 in the USA.

The anchor should not have other links to a specific landing page on the site so we could be sure that our link was working, not other organic links.

The Results

In six months, monthly traffic increased from 20 to 30 million sessions, while organic traffic increased by 80%:

Priority pages where users convert also increased by 320% in clicks and 170% in impressions:

Results for priority countries (US and Europe) also increased. Data by clicks from Google Search Console:

DR increased from 73 to 80. Positions for purchased anchors in the main US region increased in 77% of cases:

In other countries ranked for English-language keywords, the positions also increased and were not less than in the United States.