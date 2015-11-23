What is Local SEO? | Netpeak SEO Tactics for Local SEO

If your business has a physical location, you’ve undoubtedly been told that you need local SEO. But for many business owners, local SEO remains shrouded in mystery; what does “Local SEO” even mean?

Video transcription

Today we will talk about complete online marketing service for local businesses. We call it Local SEO. It includes a number of strategies, tactics and actions, aimed at optimizing your website to ensure you dominate the local search engine results. Apart from the standard local SEO activities, our approach includes general branding and reputation management, all aimed at increasing brand awareness, and forming a positive brand image. More than 100 full-time specialists at Netpeak are dedicated to understanding your specific needs, analyzing your competitors, and using deep analytics to keep you improving your business. We bring together diverse disciplines like:

local business listings and on-map optimization to ensure you dominate the local search engine results;

general SEO to build a targeted audience flow;

technical optimization of your web-site to make it more useful and effective;

online ads to give you immediate profit;

social media marketing to get people involved;

many other possibilities.

You can watch how the promotion is going step-by-step via your personal dashboard and detailed systematic reports.

We care about businesses and people we work with, we don't feel successful, unless you do. Ok, so why is local SEO important for your business? Find the answer in our blogpost.