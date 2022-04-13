Boost Your Business
The truth about the war in Ukraine. What do IT specialists from the Truth Fund do?
Nuard Pogosian
They call it the first war live. A war on many fronts including the informational one. Russia's digital blockade, the use of artificial intelligence to detect crimes, chatbots like eEnemy — thousands of IT specialists have joined the cyber troops. They also fight Russian disinformation. 

Ukrainian IT companies, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Kyiv School of Economics have started the Truth Fund to fight fakes and spread the truth about Russia’s crimes. 

What they do:

  1. They create broadcast messages for every user around the world. They promote their own content and share videos of like-minded people.

War Against War: the video on YouTube with more than 3.5 million views

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Публикация от Banda Agency (@banda.agency)

Banda.agency's video on Instagram with 1,9 million views

  1. They launch advertising campaigns on social media. To inform Europeans about the actual state of affairs in Ukraine, to provide media support for humanitarian aid organizations, to show Russians and the mothers of Russian soldiers, what really is happening. Since the beginning of the war, the Truth Fund team has launched more than 100 ad campaigns. In the first three weeks of the war alone, they got 200 million reactions from the aggressor countries of Russia and Belarus. 
  2. They use targeted advertising aimed at companies that continue to do business in Russia. 
  3. They cooperate with foreign media and created UAbrave as part of PR support. Foreigners can use the platform to talk to English-speaking Ukrainians who witnessed military actions and atrocities. 
  4. They encourage the fighting spirit of Ukrainians. Another project, Ukrainian Avengers, creates its own superheroes and tells stories about them. 

More than 3,000 digital professionals have joined the initiative so far.

Ringostat took part in organizing information resistance to Russian propaganda under the leadership of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its head Mykhailo Fedorov. Besides, we provide free telephony services for Ukrainian volunteer organizations. Actually, all the companies of the Netpeak Group, that includes Ringostat, joined the fight as soon as they got over the shock of the first days of the war.
Oleksandr Ruban, CEO of Ringostat.

To continue the struggle, the Truth Fund needs support. The team launched a fundraising campaign to raise $20 million. How can you support the project? You can donate to the project on our website or select one of the options below:

UAH

Fundraising organization Kyiv School of Economics Charitable Foundation

OTP Bank JSC

IBAN

UA133005280000026004201358463

Sort code

300528

SWIFT

OTPVUAUK

USREOU code:

35133288

Non-profit organization:

Sign of non-profitability 0036

Payment purpose:

Truth Fund Donation

EUR

KSE CF

JOINT-STOCK COMPANY OTP BANK (OTP BANK JSC)

43 Zhylyanska str. Kyiv-33, 01033

IBAN

UA133005280000026004201358463

SWIFT

OTPVUAUK

Purpose of payment:

Truth Fund Donation

USD

Kyiv School of Economics/Economics Education and Research Consortium, Inc.

Citibank

Account number:

66804191

ABA/Routing Number:

254070116

Citibank Address:

1775 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, 20006

KSE address:

Kyiv School of Economics

1350 Connecticut Ave NW, Suite 1000,

Washington, DC 20036,

P.O. Box 19748

SWIFT

CITIUS33

Purpose of payment:

Truth Fund Donation

GBP

KSE CF

FIRST UKRAINIAN INTERNATIONAL BANK

4, Andriivska Str., Kyiv, 04070

IBAN

UA813348510000000026007172582

SWIFT BIC

FUIBUA2X

Purpose of payment:

Truth Fund Donation

CRYPTO

Truth Fund Crypto accounts

BTC: bc1qccuj6wplg4scftrr7vvpzc6q6a5fhmly05ag0f

ETH 0xE276061691fBd32Bed189435cF6942c50FC794c7

USDT ERC20: 0xf91afB7F549F601221Fc3D3A958BaBdD824369e8

