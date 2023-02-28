Engaging Users with a Mobile Application: Understanding User Acquisition as a Strategic Process

User Acquisition, or UA, is a well-structured marketing process aimed at increasing the audience of a mobile application, website, business platform, or landing page through paid traffic channels, such as Google Ads (UAC), Apple Search Ads, and social media (Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok), as well as free channels, including App Store Optimization, owned media, guest blogs, and more. At RadASO, we know from our own experience that in the world of mobile marketing, this process is crucial for advertisers, as it is the most effective way to attract new clients and enter new markets. In this article, we will discuss methods for user acquisition specifically for mobile applications.

User Acquisition is an effective solution to attract users who are not actively searching for new apps in the app stores, as well as those who have already searched for apps in your category.

Advantages of User Acquisition

UA helps to understand: which marketing approaches are most effective at attracting users, and how well advertising campaigns convert to real downloads, which in turn helps to optimize the marketing strategy correctly. Smart budget management: by implementing effective user acquisition strategies, you will clearly understand the expediency of certain expenses and can cut unnecessary costs or increase spending in areas where advertising seems most profitable. Effective planning: a company that better understands its user acquisition strategy can plan its future marketing activities based on the data obtained from its UA campaigns. Increased revenue: implementing UA strategies aims to increase traffic, and the more users interact with the mobile application, the more potential revenue grows. Development of strategy: data based on implemented UA campaigns can tell a lot about your target audience and their needs, which in turn opens up avenues for developing or improving your overall marketing strategy.

Main types of User Acquisition campaigns

1.Paid User Acquisition

This type of campaign helps a brand increase its market reach and is used in direct response channels such as Google Ads (UAC), Apple Search Ads, Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok. Such advertising can take various forms, from simple text messages to complex artistic designs or videos.

Paid campaigns almost always lead to an increase in organic indicators, i.e., an increase in your free audience. Let's take a closer look at some of them:

Google UAC (Universal App Campaigns)

This is a universal advertising campaign in Google Ads designed specifically for mobile applications. Advertisements allow not to be limited to creatives and are broadcasted on all possible channels - search, Youtube, Google Play, contextual networks. Most settings are fully automatic, but Google UAC works on machine learning or artificial intelligence algorithms, so campaigns need time to "learn" to find the most targeted audience.

It should be noted that such campaigns take search queries by keywords and also in the advertisement description, so it must be as relevant as possible, clearly conveying the benefits to the user and encouraging them to take action - install your application.

Setting up UAC campaigns at the first stage is quite simple and intuitive.

To create high-quality advertisements that do not fall into a ban, follow the Google App Campaign recommendations.

Apple Search Ads (ASA)

This is a tool for advertising mobile applications, one of the most popular methods of attracting users for iOS applications. It allows you to place ads at the top of the App Store search results page for iPhone and iPad.

Apple Search Ads offers an extended pricing option based on the cost-per-tap (CPT) strategy. This means that the advertiser pays each time a user clicks on an ad and gets higher results with less investment. Such advertising is seen by the most relevant users because ASA allows targeting by keywords, not interests or user behavior.

2. Free User Acquisition: App Store Optimization

App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of optimizing your mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play to increase organic traffic. The goal of App Store Optimization is to improve the application's positions in search results, increase conversion rates, installations, and improve the rating of your application, which in turn enhances its visibility. This creates a single, constant cycle, where the higher the application's position in the category, the more users you will receive.

If you break ASO down into smaller components , you can say that it's working with all aspects of a mobile application – from metadata and graphics to reviews and ratings.

Important. It is worth paying attention to the combination of these tools when planning the promotion strategy of your mobile application, as they complement and strengthen each other. For example:

ASO tools help to find new relevant search queries for working with ASA, and vice versa – discovery campaigns in ASA allow expanding the semantic core when working with ASO.

High-quality ASO provides a high conversion rate from views to installations due to the implementation of graphic hypotheses, as well as optimized headlines, and high conversion rates, in turn, reduce the cost per install in ASA.

Launching paid UA sources improves application indexing. For example, for a new application in Google Play, you should immediately launch UAC, which will speed up its indexing and increase organic visibility by position.

3. Own media resources

Utilize your own media platforms for marketing among existing users. These include a blog, website, social media profile, and even email newsletter. Constant development of your own media resources can help increase awareness of your brand's mobile application. Targeted advertising to existing website users increases the likelihood of conversion to your mobile application. Additionally, loyal users are more likely to recommend your application to others.

This user acquisition method does not work instantly and rather pertains to systemic solutions, but it still has its results. The advantage of working with your own media resources is that you have no financial or rotational limitations, and in your own marketing field, you have no competitors.

Conclusions

User growth is one of the key elements of any mobile business. The mobile application ecosystem expands every day, and in the fight for your user, it is sometimes not enough to rely solely on organic promotion. And user acquisition through paid channels is support during a decrease in organic activity and an important component for its further growth. In addition, User Acquisition is an effective way to survive in such a highly competitive environment as the niche of mobile applications.

However, it should be remembered that user acquisition campaigns are not a panacea, limited to only one launch.

The success of such campaigns requires in-depth analysis, constant optimization, testing, and a strategic approach. A well-planned strategy is closely linked to increasing the revenue of your brand and its overall promotion.