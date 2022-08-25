Instruction-memo for visual ASO

Netpeak RadASO knows everything and more about App Store Optimization. We are happy to share our expertise and you can put these tips into practice to improve your app’s ranking. It's time for useful content, and today we're talking about the Graphic ASO.

Graphic ASO is the optimization of all graphical elements on an app store page listing. The primary goal of the optimization process is to increase the conversion rate. When a user searches for an app not by inputting a direct brand name but rather by using search terms that relate to its features and functionality, the decision whether to proceed with the download or not ultimately boils down to the app listing's visual representation. In one of our articles that you can find here, we have already listed the reasons why graphical optimization of app listings in the App Store and Google Play is important. So we suggest you give it a read and use it as a guideline when preparing your ASO graphics to ensure the graphical aspect of your app listing is picture-perfect. Ok, let's roll!

Graphics optimization for the App Store

An ASO specialist can help you tweak the following visual components of iOS apps:

Icon. Screenshots. Cover (Page artwork). Video (App preview). Video banner (Preview poster frame).

Icon

The app's icon is the main visual element that should represent your application's purpose from the first second.

General requirements for the icon:

It should attract attention and be memorable. The design should be in line with what the app is about and, at the same time, stand out from its competition. Simplicity and minimalism are the keys to success. Don't overload the icon with small details. Create a recognizable icon that speaks to the essence of the application. Test the icon on different backgrounds - not only how it appears in lighter and darker colors but also on various color schemes. Keep the corners of the icon straight. The system will automatically round them off. You can use only 1 icon for all locales in the App Store. Using call-to-action phrases on the icon is prohibited. Do not write any branding if no one knows it.

App Store icon requirements:

Attribute Value Format PNG Color space Display P3 (wide-gamut color), sRGB (color), or Gray Gamma 2.2 (grayscale). See Color Management. Layers Flattened with no transparency Resolution Varies. See Image Size and Resolution. Shape Square with no rounded corners

Icon sizes

Each application should have 2 icons:

A larger one is displayed in the App Store:

Device or context Icon size iPhone 60x60 pt (180x180 px @3x) 60x60 pt (120x120 px @2x) iPad Pro 83.5x83.5 pt (167x167 px @2x) iPad, iPad mini 76x76 pt (152x152 px @2x) App Store 1024x1024 pt (1024x1024 px @1x)

A smaller one is displayed on the device after installing the application:

Device Spotlight icon size Settings icon size Notification icon size iPhone 40x40 pt (120x120 px @3x) 29x29 pt (87x87 px @3x) 38x38 pt (114x114 px @3x) 40x40 pt (80x80 px @2x) 29x29 pt (58x58 px @2x) 38x38 pt (76x76 px @2x) iPad Pro, iPad, iPad mini 40x40 pt (80x80 px @2x) 29x29 pt (58x58 px @2x) 38x38 pt (76x76 px @2x)

Screenshots

Screenshots are the most noticeable graphical elements on the app listing page.

General screenshots requirements in the App Store:

The recommended number of screenshots is between 1 to 10, and the orientation can be both vertical and horizontal. It’s possible to upload different screenshots for different devices. Different screenshots can be used for each individual locale. It is a good practice to show the app's interface or gameplay. Please note that in the search results, the user sees 1 horizontal screenshot or 3 vertical ones, and on the app listing page, 1.5 vertical screenshots. Follow Apple's screenshot content policy.

Screen sizes:

Device size or platform Screenshot size Requirement Screenshot source 6.5 inch (iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR) 1284 x 2778 pixels (portrait) 2778 x 1284 pixels (landscape) 1242 x 2688 pixels (portrait) 2688 x 1242 pixels (landscape) Required if app runs on iPhone Upload 6.5-inch screenshots 5.8 inch (iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone X) 1170 x 2532 pixels (portrait) 2532 x 1170 pixels (landscape) 1125 x 2436 pixels (portrait) 2436 x 1125 pixels (landscape) 1080 x 2340 (portrait) 2340 x 1080 (landscape) Required if app runs on iPhone and 6.5 inch screenshots are not provided Default: scaled 6.5-inch screenshots Alternative: upload 5.8-inch screenshots 5.5 inch (iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus) 1242 x 2208 pixels (portrait) 2208 x 1242 pixels (landscape) Required if app runs on iPhone Upload 5.5-inch screenshots 12.9 inch (iPad Pro (4th generation, 3rd generation)) 2048 x 2732 pixels (portrait) 2732 x 2048 pixels (landscape) Required if app runs on iPad Upload 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) screenshots 12.9 inch (iPad Pro (2nd generation)) 2048 x 2732 pixels (portrait) 2732 x 2048 pixels (landscape) Required if app runs on iPad Upload 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) screenshots

Cover (Page artwork)

The cover is displayed on the app listing page and the developer's page in the App Store.

In the official cover guidelines, the App Store indicates:

The image must be recent and remain relevant for at least 6 months, since it will be problematic to change it.

Resolution: 4320 x 1080 pixels.

File type: PSD, ZIP.

Name: AppName_AppleID_AppStore_Product-DeveloperPage.

Video (App preview)

Video is always displayed before screenshots. Not all publishers choose to include it, though, so the need for its presence must be established with further tests. Practice shows that including a video to demonstrate gameplay has a good effect on conversions as far as video games go, but this is not always the case for regular apps.

Basic video requirements:

For each locale, you can use its own individual video while taking into account that:

A video uploaded to the main locale will be displayed in all locales;

If a video is placed in a non-primary locale, it will be displayed in this particular locale.

If videos in your app listing are horizontal and vertical screenshots are loaded at the same time, the search engine will display the horizontal video, and it will be placed below the vertical screenshots on the app listing page. Its duration can vary from 15 to 30 seconds. It is possible to add up to 3 videos, but according to Splitmetrics, this is not recommended. Data shows that users never watch more than 1 video, and their attention span is roughly 7-11 seconds. The video needs to showcase interaction with the application interface. It is forbidden to show commercials, devices, or people with devices. You should comply with Apple’s video specifications. Get acquainted with Apple’s tips for creating videos for the App Store preview.

Video banner (Preview poster frame)

An individual frame from the video can be used as a banner - uploading a separate image is not necessary.

You can set up a banner when uploading a video to App Store Connect.

Usually, the video is played automatically, but there are exceptions, and freeze frame helps in the following cases:

If the user has disabled automatic video playback in the device settings;

If there is a weak internet connection;

In energy-saving mode;

If the second video is already playing above the feed.

Graphic Optimization for Google Play

An ASO specialist can help you tweak the following visual components of Android apps:

Icon. Screenshots. Banner (Feature graphic). Video.

Icon

In Google Play, as in the App Store, the icon is the app's most visible graphical element.

Note that in search results, a user sees many icons simultaneously. Therefore, your app's icon should somehow stand out from the competition and catch their attention. At the same time, it's a good practice to have it harmonize with other icons that belong in the same category.

The following are Google's official icon properties recommendations:

Image: 32-bit PNG (with alpha channel). Dimensions: 512 by 512 pixels. Color space: sRGB. If the shape is a full square, the system will automatically round off the edges. Maximum file size: 1024 KB. You can add your own icon for each locale. It must meet the Google Play icon design specifications:

You cannot use call-to-action phrases that urge the user to download the app or include information about its price or any ongoing discounts;

It is prohibited to show the app's rating in any way;

The use of information that may mislead the user is not allowed;

It is forbidden to show that the app participates in the Play program.

Screenshots

Screenshots in Google Play are significant graphical elements that influence conversions. However, they are only visible on the app listing page - search results do not display them (brand requests are an exception).

You can include 2 to 8 screenshots of any orientation for all supported devices. You should include at least 4 screenshots for games and applications. Google does not enforce the usage of strict image dimensions, but it’s a good practice to comply with the recommended specifications:

JPEG or 24-bit PNG (no alpha channel);

Minimum size: 320 pixels;

Maximum size: 3840 pixels.

Screenshots should show the app's interface and demonstrate actual interaction with the application or showcase gameplay. Google allows stylized screenshots to be shown, but it's recommended to prioritize showing the user interface, at least in the first three screenshots. You cannot show ratings, reviews, awards, discounts, or promotions. Avoid words like Best, #1, Top, New, Discount, Sale or Million Downloads in the screenshots. Calls to action about downloading the app, such as Download now, Install now, Play now or Try now are not allowed.

Banner (Feature graphic)

The banner is used as a means to stand out from the competition and catch the users' attention.

A banner in Google Play is displayed:

as the cover if there is a video on the page;

in selections, recommendations, collections, including advertising spaces.

Basic banner design requirements:

Respect the size and format of the image specified in the official guidelines from Google:

JPEG or 24-bit PNG (no alpha channel);

Dimensions: 1024px by 500px.

In the image, try to convey the essence of the application or game and its main value and purpose. Don't repeat the icon image in the banner to avoid duplication. Omit small details. Localize graphics and text. Avoid text or images that may become irrelevant over time. If you are preparing a banner for a holiday or event, update it in a timely manner. Use the same or similar color scheme for the icon, screenshots, and banner.

Video

Including a video on the app listing page is not required, but it's a good opportunity to showcase the main features and benefits of your app or game.

Basic video preview requirements:

To add a video, you first need to upload it to Youtube and specify a link to it in the application settings. Localize your video to display it in different languages worldwide. The video uploaded to the main locale will be displayed in all other locales unless another link is specified. Including advertising and monetization in the video is forbidden, and there should be no age restrictions. Autoplay lasts 30 seconds, but the most important features should be shown in the first 10 seconds to keep the user engaged. Give preference to videos in landscape orientation, as the video content will be played in a landscape player. It is advisable to add subtitles so the user can understand what the video is about, even with the sound off. To record a video from the device's screen, follow these instructions.

Conclusion

Tweaking the graphical representation of an app is just as important as text optimization. Graphical elements should always stand out to be memorable and incentivize the user to download the app, helping you reach the desired conversion rate.

For the best results, follow the App Store and Google Play instructions, study your competitors' approaches, get inspired by new ideas, follow the trends, and always stay at the top of your game, not only based on the number of impressions, but also in terms of installs and purchases!

Text localization: Kateryna Kalnova, Netpeak RadASO.