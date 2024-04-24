How to Increase Organic Traffic by 27% in Six Months in a Competitive Women’s Clothing Niche: The Lace Case Study

How to Increase Organic Traffic by 27% in Six Months in a Competitive Women’s Clothing Niche: The Lace Case Study

The Client

The Lace is a Ukrainian women’s clothing brand founded in 2016. The store’s product range includes minimalist styles and neutral colors, which follow long-term fashion trends. Their clothing allows buyers to create a capsule wardrobe for all occasions.

The Challenge

The client reached out to us with specific goals:

Increase organic traffic and sales. Regularly expand the site’s structure according to the season and new assortment. Continually improve the link profile on the website.

The Solution

Our team started by analyzing the niche and the client’s competitors to identify strengths and weaknesses. To achieve the goals of the project, we performed tasks in several aspects.

1. We expanded the structure of the site. In addition, we created a calendar for category development based on search queries depending on the seasons. According to the calendar, we made recommendations for expanding the current site structure each month and focused on the new product range. We also coordinated the new structure with the client, and the developers gradually implemented new pages.

2. We provided recommendations for the technical audit of the website. This was necessary to make the website more user-friendly and for search engines to evaluate it better. In particular, the site contains two language versions, Ukrainian and English, which often leads to certain technical errors.

Here are the main implemented recommendations that made a positive impact:

Set up the correct redirects related to switching between language versions of the site.

Fixed canonical versions of pages. Some categories and product cards were excluded from the search because they were incorrectly specified.

Optimized filter pages by setting up the correct display and indexing.

Replaced pages with internal redirects and 404 response codes with correct pages with response code 200.

Restricted the indexing of certain pages of the site by search engine crawlers (e.g., shopping cart pages, adding to favorites, etc.), as they are not needed in search results and are not worth spending the crawling budget on.

Optimized outbound external links to accumulate link weight on the site.

3. In addition to the technical component, we systematically worked on the website content:

We developed a metadata template for category filter pages.

Next, we manually created metadata for category pages and their filters on a monthly basis according to the category optimization calendar.

We also created texts for category pages, taking into account users’ search queries and internal linking priorities.

4. We built the external link equity of the site considering the seasonality; we placed links to the site on external authoritative, popular resources. This is one of the tasks that improved the performance of pages and the site as a whole.

Read more articles about SEO promotion on our blog:

The Results

In the fourth month of cooperation, organic traffic started to grow. From April to June, the number of organic search sessions increased by 27%, and the number of transactions went up by 33% compared to the previous period. According to the Google Search Console, performance also increased during this period: clicks grew by 38% and impressions by 68%. According to Ahrefs, key queries also showed a positive trend:

Do you need SEO for your website? We will help you develop, maintain and analyze website performance.