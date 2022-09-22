How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by a Third and Grow CR by 67% – Office-Expert.kz Case Study

How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by a Third and Grow CR by 67% – Office-Expert.kz Case Study

Service: PPC. Niche: Office supplies, stationery.

Result: We adapted the business to the pandemic and achieved pre-quarantine performance.

The Client

Office Expert is an online store of office, warehouse, and industrial goods, which provides customers in Kazakhstan (from local entrepreneurs to renowned large businesses) with the goods and services necessary for smooth office operation.

The Challenge

To reach before-pandemic income and performance figures in summer.

The Solution

Management and communication improvement between the client and the agency. Given that we can't wait for delays in quarantine, we decided to increase the frequency of meetings and hold them weekly. To improve synchronization and consistency of work, we prepared a workspace in Trello. Work on detailed reports for campaign optimization. Quick launch of relevant categories. In 2020, one of the critical conditions for office work was the availability of personal protective equipment. We developed and added a section on the site called «Personal Protective Equipment». We promptly launched these categories in sales campaigns and worked through the semantics in search campaigns. Switching to auto-strategies in Google Ads and Yandex.Direct. Switching to dollars in Google Analytics. Netpeak experts hypothesized that a revenue currency change in Google Analytics could positively impact the training for the «Target ROI» strategy, which proved to be true. Optimization of trade campaigns in Google Ads.

The Result

The dynamics in the summer period leveled off and showed consistently high results.

Also, the summer period, in comparison with winter and early spring, showed improved performance resulting from transaction attraction:

Advertising costs were down by 13.75%. The transactions grew up by 27.75%. The transaction rate went up by 67.46%. The price per transaction decreased by 32.49%.

Testimonials

Rustem Azimkhanov, Project Manager at Netpeak:

It is difficult to work during the quarantine because the conditions are unpredictable, so we set tasks separately for each week. A clear understanding of areas of responsibility and complete immersion in the project — is the key to success. This work format allowed us to control the timing and quality of tasks. The team gained tremendous experience, which will help us in the future to achieve better results on the project.

Daniyar Shaimergenov, CMO at Office Expert:

I am grateful to project managers (PM+IM) for showing flexibility in communication and initiative. When working with an agency, symbiosis is always essential: agency + client. Many people have this wrong attitude: they think payment for service is more than enough, and the rest of the responsibility lies with professionals. No doubt, the choice of agency is an important task, but do not forget that the provision of services by the agency will be much more effective with constant and systematic communication (small daily touches + weekly meetings) with the responsible agency representatives. Only through proper communication can one effectively and organically develop the progress of the advertising campaign and get the result.

Read more: