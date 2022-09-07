Secunda Advertising Case: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns

Service: PPC. Niche: Online watch store.

Result: We got more than 13 thousand leads, average price — of $0.24 per conversion.

The Client

Secunda watch retailer incorporates 32 stores in 14 Ukrainian cities. You can buy wrist watches, clocks for walls or tables, floor clocks, and musical instruments Casio. The store has a variety of men's, women's, and children's watches.

The Challenge

At the beginning of January 2020, we got access to the closed beta testing of the then-new Google tool — local campaigns. During the next promotion in the offline stores of Secunda, we decided to engage local campaigns to motivate users to come in for purchases.

The Solution

The local campaigns aim to attract more visitors to your store or office. You need to provide the addresses of the branches you will advertise. To do this, you either need to activate your Google My Business account or set up the Affiliate Addresses extension. Setting up the conversions. It is imperative not to forget to assign a value to conversions. Otherwise, there is a risk of losing statistics. Preparing your creatives. Launching a local campaign. Show your ads using the following resources:

On Google maps — users who are looking for addresses of companies;

On Google search network — when user requests are related to the area of your company and addresses of its branches;

On YouTube — when there is a high probability of users clicking on ads;

On contextual media networks — on relevant resources. Placements are optimized to draw more attention to the stores.

In our case, we advertised all the company's store addresses. However, if you need to promote specific addresses or a specific city, you can create groups of addresses.

In the advanced settings, you can activate a feed of the local product assortments.

The Result

The client provided $3,000 for the test of local campaigns. We ended up with 13,189 conversions, of which 139 calls to the store and 13,050 routes to the stores were made on Google Maps. The average price was $0.24 per conversion.

For comparison, with a $3,000 budget in smart sale campaigns, the cost to attract a customer at that time was $29.98, 125 times more expensive than in local campaigns.

Testimonials

Anna Samus, Project Manager at Netpeak:

An important contributing factor to efficiency is the well-coordinated work of the client, agency, and Google management teams. The latter promptly gave feedback and helped overcome difficult situations, including information on actual orders. The first key to success on the client side was the willingness to test a new tool, and on the side of agency specialists — to offer a novelty and apply the rich field knowledge.

Maxim Potapov, the head of online store Secunda.com.ua:

We entrusted the store promotion to Netpeak due to the high expertise of the team. In particular, I would like to highlight the fast response and effective campaign management. The team's comprehensive approach to solving problems helps in challenging moments, including finding out the campaign's profit decline reasons. It is pleasant to try out Google Local Campaigns among the first on the market. The result ultimately met our expectations.

