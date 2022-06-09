LeBoutique Success Story — How to Profit From an App You’ve Built

Service: Mobile app advertising. Niche: Clothing and footwear.

Results: The revenue from the app grew by 42.61% in the first month of an advertising campaign, three months passed, and we turned cost-effective.

The Client

Shopping club LeBoutique launched a mobile app in early 2015, later than other e-commerce leaders in fashion such as modnaKasta and Lamoda.ua. The client turned to the Netpeak agency, intending to achieve a positive return on investment in mobile app advertising.

LeBoutique works according to the fashion-sale model, where fashionable branded clothes are sold at large discounts.

The Challenge

Considering the specifics of the business, we have created an action plan with clear goals:

Optimize the current advertising campaign. Increase the number of active users of Android apps. Keep the app's cost per install (CPI) below $0.52.

The Mobile Team of Netpeak worked on the project with the client's team. Besides the client's goals, we also defined an intermediate goal to reduce the Uninstall rate (the number of uninstalls by users). This metric is an important indicator when shifting focus from the maximum number of installations at the lowest price to measuring mobile app revenue.

The Solution

We analyzed the market and current advertising campaigns to understand LeBoutique's place in the niche of e-commerce projects. We prepared and coordinated a marketing strategy to clearly define the project's features, goals, and tangible ways to achieve them. Our team has carefully prepared the launch of advertising campaigns:

Accessed all the necessary advertising accounts.

Set up ad performance tracking, including the AppsFlyer analytics system to track events within the app and revenue from completed orders.

Developed and coordinated creative content with the client.

Configured and launched advertising campaigns.

Regularly analyzed the results and improved ads.

We resorted to the following tools:

The Results

1. We increased the share of installations from paid channels. The cost per installation was consistently decreasing:

Downloads from Google Ads cost on average 23.4% less than those from Facebook and Instagram.

2. Netpeak team reduced uninstall rate:

3. In the first month of advertising campaigns, revenue from the app grew by 42.61%, and in the next three months, we reached profitability.

Comparing advertising sources, 69.4% of app users came from Google Ads. 30.6% of installations resulted from Facebook and Instagram ads:

Installations

4. The ratio of money spent on advertising campaigns and income from paid channels:

