Case Studies AppMarketing

Raters success story: install growth by 100%
Radomir Novkovich
Service: ASO.
Niche: mobile applications.

Result: install growth by 100%, impressions increased by 1887%.

The Client

Raters is an app for selecting movies based on reviews from other users.

In the app you can see films ratings by reviews of your friends, and even form an interest group.

Prior to the start of our team, the Raters app had few installs per day and only 15 main locales involved.

The Challenge

Increase the number of impressions and installs of the application in the App Store in different countries.

The Solution

  1. Сonduct competitor analysis
  2. Audit the app and search for growth points (checking metadata, positions, missing locales)
  3. Accumulate and prepare high-quality semantic core
  4. Collection, analysis and subsequent iteration of metadata

We've worked through texting ASO for European, Latin American and EN locales, and also used data collected based on competitor analysis and Apple Search Ads.

In Apple Search Ads you can see the popularity of each key query. In the Search Ads interface popularity is shown schematically, but with the help of special browser extensions, you can see the number equivalent of popularity. Its value ranges from 5 to 99, where 5 means low traffic and 99 – maximum. This scale is the same for all countries, but the values ​​for the same keyword for different countries will differ. Thus, Apple Search Ads allows us to determine approximately how many impressions we can get from some query with any popularity.

In general, the growth of installs was ensured due to the qualitative selection of keywords.

Also, we regularly iterated the metadata. This allowed us to quickly extract relevant key queries for which we received top positions, and weed out non-working keywords.

The Result

We increased impressions by 1,887%, installs by 3,484%, and MAU (Monthly Active Users) by 19 times - the number of unique users who entered the application during the month

Install growth across countries:

Comparison of installs for the periods before and after ASO:  

