Robokana success story: increase of impressions and installs with thoughtful ASO
Niche: mobile applications.
Result: increase + 180-200 impressions per day and + 30-40 installs.
The Client
Robokana is a handy app for Japanese learners. This app works as an interactive tutorial and helps users to learn kana and kanji spelling and reading.
The Challenge
Our goal was to find new growth points for the app. As you know, in the "Education" category the main source of traffic is organic. Therefore, it is not surprising that the client chose ASO, since the purpose of this tool is to attract free users. Initially, a decision was made on a one-time iteration for 13 locales: English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), French, German, Italian, Korean, Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Catalan, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified).
The Solution
First of all, we conducted competitor analysis. Further, based on the amount of installs and income of competitors in the niche, we decided on the key countries that need to be optimized at the first place. Then we collected the most extensive semantic core and compiled new text metadata. With the help of cross locales (remember, there are 5 locales in the USA), we managed to cover most of the important keys.
The Result
Thanks to the new positions of the keywords after release of metadata, it was possible to increase impressions and installs. According to our calculations, the increase was + 180-200 impressions per day and + 30-40 installs. This is an estimate for those keywords for which there have been changes in the metadata.
Dynamics of the app impressions for the last month and a half. Impressions (Search):
Dynamics of the app installs for the last month and a half. Impressions (Search)
Graph of impressions and installations:
Read more:
Related Articles
Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months
Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.
SEO case study: Freight transportation website promotion. Call conversion rate growth of x4.41
18x organic traffic increase; call conversion rate increased from 1.22% to 5.63%.
Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month
We were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.
Comments (0)
Latest comments
To leave a comment, you have to log in.