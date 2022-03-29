Boost Your Business
Robokana success story: increase of impressions and installs with thoughtful ASO
Radomir Novkovich
Service: ASO.
Niche: mobile applications.

Result: increase + 180-200 impressions per day and + 30-40 installs.

The Client

Robokana is a handy app for Japanese learners. This app works as an interactive tutorial and helps users to learn kana and kanji spelling and reading.

The Challenge

Our goal was to find new growth points for the app. As you know, in the "Education" category the main source of traffic is organic. Therefore, it is not surprising that the client chose ASO, since the purpose of this tool is to attract free users. Initially, a decision was made on a one-time iteration for 13 locales: English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), French, German, Italian, Korean, Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Catalan, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified).

The Solution

First of all, we conducted competitor analysis. Further, based on the amount of installs and income of competitors in the niche, we decided on the key countries that need to be optimized at the first place. Then we collected the most extensive semantic core and compiled new text metadata. With the help of cross locales (remember, there are 5 locales in the USA), we managed to cover most of the important keys.

The Result

Thanks to the new positions of the keywords after release of metadata, it was possible to increase impressions and installs. According to our calculations, the increase was + 180-200 impressions per day and + 30-40 installs. This is an estimate for those keywords for which there have been changes in the metadata.

Dynamics of the app impressions for the last month and a half. Impressions (Search):

Organic impressions

Dynamics of the app installs for the last month and a half. Impressions (Search)

Dynamics of the app installs for the last month and a half

Graph of impressions and installations:

Graph of impressions and installations

6
0
Topics:
ASO case studies
Radomir Novkovich

