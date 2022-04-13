Amrita success story: revenue rose by 172,72%, the number of sessions increased by 96,05%

Service: SEO.

The Client

Amrita — a manufacturer of herbal products and dietary supplements for health and beauty, cosmetics and eco-goods for the home. The company existed on the Ukrainian market for almost 20 years and specialized on natural and environmentally friendly products.

The Challenge

There were the following goals for Netpeak:

Raise in organic traffic from Google. Boost of visibility of the site. Increase of transactions.

The Solution

General analysis of competitors. To better understand the theme, learn the niche and build initial project development strategy, we conducted analysis of competitors using basic criteria of evaluation and comparison of the site. Structure extension. To increase the visibility of the site on the search, it is necessary to expand the semantic core and rank on new queries, which means creating the necessary landing pages for each. Since the site is single brand, there were limitations, and it was not possible to make a branched structure. So, we have expanded it with subcategories. Backlinks. At the beginning of cooperation, we inquired priority categories from client for promotion and created strategy for building up natural and permanent backlinks for the upcoming 3 months of partnership. Writing texts for categories. When we have just started cooperation, there were no texts on category pages. We collected semantic core for the main pages and based on semantic and text analysis of competitors, we prepared and handed over technical task for texts, which were then written by copywriters of clients. Working with meta tags, micro-markup. General audit of usability. Preparation of a long-term marketing strategy for the development of the site. After three months of cooperation, when all critical problems were eliminated, the team began to prepare a long-term strategy: comparison of competitors, analysis of market shares, traffic forecast.

The Result

Revenue rose by 172,72%, the number of sessions increased by 96,05%. There was a raise in visibility, new categories began to rank.

Testimonials

Julia Babak, Middle SEO Specialist, Netpeak:

We achieved this result thanks to the productive work of the Amrit and Netpeak teams. Thus, our recommendations on the project were implemented promptly and without long approvals. The implementation of a marketing strategy also helped, which answered to many questions, for example, how to get the best result for a single-brand site when there is a limited product range.

Elena Kosar, head of the Internet marketing department of the Amrita group of companies:

Working with the agency helped not only improve SEO performance, but also the overall quality of the site in terms of usability and design. We also received powerful marketing support during the work on the project. I would especially like to note that all proposals and terms of reference are accompanied by detailed arguments about the need for certain works and predicted results. What is further confirmed in practice in the form of growth of key indicators of our business. Thanks to teamwork, a well-designed strategy and professional support from Netpeak at every stage of the project, we can safely raise the bar of our achievements.

