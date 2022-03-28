Pizza House success story: ROMI up to 709.9%, rise of organic traffic by 477%

Service: SEO.

Niche: food delivery.

Result: revenue from free traffic increased by 1421%, and free traffic rose by 477%.

The Client

«PIZZA HOUSE» company has been working in the market of pizza delivery since 2008. Before contacting us, Pizza House website had no e-commerce settings, but there were duplicate pages that did not have any semantic load. In addition, the site was penalized by Google for low-quality links.

The Challenge

We formed simple and precise goals of promotion:

Increasing search traffic. Raising number of sales. Taking leading positions in the pizza delivery market in Kiev.

We did the following to reach our goals:

Separated backlinks from bad quality links. Optimized technical part of the site. Extended the structure and filled pages with content. Increased transaction rate.

The Solution

Conducted technical audit of the site. After, to maintain the site in a good technical form, such audits were carried out every six months. Audits helped to identify non-obvious errors. Set up e-commerce tracking in Google Analytics and Yandex metric via Google Tag Manager. We set up tracking the goals and actions of visitors on the site. As Pizzahouse operates in Kiev and Harkov, it was decided to create a separate version for Harkov, and optimize the main site for Kiev. When analyzing search phrases, three main language groups of queries were identified (in Russian, Ukrainian, English) and separate language versions of the site were created for them. As a result, we received additional transactions. Added unique content on category pages. Since there are constant works on improving functionality on the site, some errors may appear and conflicts in script functioning. We regularly monitored errors on the site, quickly identified and solved the problems. Conducted experiments with meta tags, as a result we increased clickability of links in Google. Implemented commenting system Disqus, so that users can easily leave comments. Currently, the module works as a question-answer block. Set up correct server responses and page caching so that search robots can fully crawl the site content. Work was done to increase the average bill by launching pop-ups on the shopping cart page with daily promotions. Together with the client, we created theme campaigns on social media. Pizza House team launched a new site on 11- August 2006. Before launching, we did a detailed technical audit of the site, checked semantic core and structure.

The Result

In the two months following the move to the new site, organic traffic increased by 20.74%. Transaction rate increased by 15,17% as well. Bounce rate decreased by 47,31% due to adaptive version of the site. We managed to improve the performance of other metrics: pages / session, the number of pages viewed and the duration of the session. During the whole work period, free traffic rose by 477%. Revenue from free traffic raised by 1421%. Behavioral factors have improved due to a more convenient interface, primarily for mobile devices.

Testimonial

Victoria Ignatyeva, Team Lead at Netpeak:

We are friends with the client, most of our internal holidays are held with pizza from Pizza House. At the same time, everyone in the Kiev office is trained to buy correctly at Pizza House - only through Google search.

