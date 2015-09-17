Freelance SEO vs. Professional SEO Company – Netpeak TV e.2

SEO and PPC services in the market today are provided by freelancers and specialized agencies. So who do you want to entrust the future of your business to?

Why do you need SEO and PPC

Did you know that there are twenty-three thousand, five hundred and eighty seven (23,587) Ecommerce websites in the US with an annual turnover of more than a hundred thousand dollars (100 000 dollars)? Imagine all the employees of these websites coming together... They would outnumber fans at SuperBowl! And everyone shouts: "My product is better, Buy my product!"

But thank God, Google Search Engine Results Page (SERP) is a far cry from Super-Bowl stadium. One page here can only contain 10 links.

Hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of ecommerce websites are out of play (they are out of business).

So why do you need SEO and PPC? To help you find your niche in online business? Definitely yes. To avoid selling online just like at a flea market, but to be visible to those people who are looking for you and are ready to buy your product.

Yet you need to know one important thing. Website promotion is a matter of trust.

Who do you want to entrust the future of your business to? SEO and PPC services in the market today are provided by freelancers and specialized agencies. So who is worth your trust? Let’s start with...

3 Advantages of freelancers to agencies

1. On the average, clients are 12% more satisfied with freelancers’ work efficiency. They pounce on a project as a lion on meat. 2. They can perform one-time tasks and you can entrust to them those tasks, you don’t want to hire a staff for. 3. Freelancers’ work is cheaper than agency services. And now we’ll proceed to the facts freelancers will never tell you.

4 Lack of freelancers to agencies

1. 70% of freelancers fail to meet deadlines. 2. If your contractor gets ill, no one will replace him/her. 3. Most freelancers have one-niche specialisation. Freelancer doesn’t see the project in complex. He has no experience of working with more than 12 hundred projects. A Freelancer doesn’t have to manage anyone except himself. That’s why if it is required to add other specialists, a freelancer won’t be able to involve them. He’ll hardly know how to organize and motivate them. 4. Freelancers will give you what you ordered but not what you really need.

From our experience, 80% of clients’ tasks assigned to freelancers are not leading to expected results.

Yes! You probably should think twice! Now let’s talk about agencies that offer SEO and PPC services

7 Advantages of agencies to freelancers

What can we get?

1. Professional managers who will take on your project. An experienced manager will provide you with expert appraisal, discuss your business needs with you and clarify your goals. You can call him at anytime and ask about the current situation of your project.

2. The agency specialists have rich experience of working with sites of all sizes and types: from single page websites to large e-commerce stores. It goes without saying, that skills come with experience.

3. Agency specialists are constantly improving their knowledge. Specialists who fail agency evaluations usually become freelancers.

4. Specialists synergy. In a reputable agency, PPC, SEO, link building and guerrilla marketing, analytics and, if needed, programming specialists will work together on your project.

5. Automation and time saving. Respectable agencies have their own license software that optimizes business tasks solving. These services are usually developed by professional programmers and are much better than freelancers’ free software.

6. Transparency of work. You can control the stages of your project, thanks to the reports of specialists who work on your site promotion. Daily reporting is obligatory in serious agencies.

7. You won’t have any problems with documents for accounting department, with taxes and insurance.

What about minuses?

Yeah, agency services will cost you more. In fact, agency services are more expensive only at a first glance. If you go deep down into it, you will see that altering careless work costs even twice more.

In addition, the cost of agency services includes hiring not only a single person, but 3 to 6 professionals working on your project.

All the listed “for” and “against” arguments are based on our experience of working with various projects.

To sum up, I’d like to say that the choice depends on the specific situation and tasks, and you can’t always follow the same set of principles. I hope that among the described arguments you will find something that will help you make the optimal decision. To find out more about Internet marketing, please read our blog and follow our pages on Facebook and on Twitter.