How to Remove Negativity from the Top 10 Search Results in Four Months? Improving DOM.RIA’s Reputation
Niche: Real estate.
Results: We completely eliminated negativity in the top 10 search results and increased the number of pages with positive tones tenfold.
The Client
DOM.RIA is a service focused on the sale and lease of verified real estate throughout Ukraine. Developers can list a new property for sale, and agencies and individuals can also offer secondary real estate through this service.
DOM.RIA has a large team of inspectors, real estate inspection tools, realtors, and agencies.
The Challenge
DOM.RIA has a team of professionals dedicated to working with client feedback. Since people also write reviews on social media, review sites, and Google Maps, the company turned to us to boost its search ranking reputation.
As DOM.RIA is related to expensive real estate purchases, Google categorizes it as a YMYL site and evaluates it rigorously. Not only DOM.RIA pages, but also online mentions of the company — reviews, articles, and information in guides – all of these matter when evaluating the site.
The Solution
- We determined the key phrases and location areas that we would work on and track the results for. Then, we analyzed the top 10 search results for the selected queries.
Based on our observations, the feedback on DOM.RIA had the following tones.
|
Positive
|
Neutral
|
Negative
|
Unrelated
|
Phrase 1
|
Phrase 2
|
Phrase 3
|
Phrase 4
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
DOM.RIA
|
unrelated
|
unrelated
|
DOM.RIA
|
DOM.RIA
|
unrelated
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
unrelated
|
unrelated
|
review site
|
review site
- Based on this data, we worked on each review site individually. It was necessary to study each negative review. Those that were not meaningful or violated the site's rules were sent to the moderators for removal. If the feedback was helpful, we reported it to the clients so they could respond.
- We posted informative articles and reviews on DOM.RIA in order to make positive and relevant content more visible than outdated and irrelevant information.
- We provided recommendations for optimizing Google My Business and other references on all the services needed to promote a company and build its reputation. We also suggested paying attention to them and optimizing according to their priorities.
- We gave recommendations for optimizing the company's YouTube channel. These days, increasingly more users prefer video reviews. Therefore, such optimization is crucial when working with reputation.
- Additionally, we prepared tutorials for the DOM.RIA team on the following subjects:
- working with reviews;
- monitoring reviews and company mentions online;
- motivating users to leave new reviews.
With active involvement on their end, the DOM.RIA team was able to completely eliminate negative feedback in just four months. Not only did they respond quickly and efficiently to customers, but they also frequently encouraged users to leave positive feedback.
The Results
In four months of cooperation, we achieved these results:
- We increased the number of pages with a positive tone by tenfold in the top 10.
- We significantly reduced the number of pages with negative and neutral tones.
|
Positive
|
Neutral
|
Negative
|
Unrelated
At the beginning: The results:
- Thanks to our internal work with feedback, we increased the number of positive reviews from 25% to 75%.
- Within a short period of time, we eliminated all negative reviews from the top 10 search results.
|
Search results for relevant queries
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
review site
|
review site
|
review
|
review
|
review
|
social media
|
social media
|
review
|
review
|
review
|
review site
|
vacancy
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review
|
review
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
vacancy
|
review
|
review
|
review site
|
review site
|
DOM.RIA
|
review
|
review
|
review site
|
review
|
DOM.RIA
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
review site
|
social media
|
review
|
review
|
50%
|
10%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
Testimonials
Murager Sharipov, Project Manager, Enterprise Department:
We achieved a stunning collaborative result through tight collaboration and consistent work. From the beginning, our teams engaged deeply with the tasks and solved them quickly, allowing us to implement the strategy and each step of the process in the shortest possible time.
