Measuring Tape success story: increasing of organic app installs from zero to 20 000 per month

Service: ASO.

Niche: mobile applications.

Team: Netpeak RadASO.

The Client

Measuring Tape - an app to measure the objects with your phone’s camera (ARKit technology). This is a perfect solution for interior designers, architects, contractors, real estate agents and anyone that needs quick measurements.

This app was one of the first for this client. Our task was to show the result and prove the effectiveness of search engine optimization as a tool to increase free installs.

The Challenge

First of all, we needed to include and fill in all available localizations. The goal of optimization is to increase the number of indexed relevant keywords at the top of the search results, as this helps to grow traffic.

The Solution

Since the App Store gives a starting boost in the first weeks after the release, we prepared metadata sets for 39 localizations for the app launch. It quickly gained traction due to regular iterations of metadata and has got 20,000 monthly installs so far.

Initially, we searched competitors and collected the most voluminous semantic core.

After that we worked with metadata. In each subsequent iteration, we tried to use new keywords in the metadata, and also moved them to the most significant field - the title, and then checked how this would affect the ranking. Thus, we iterate over the entire pool of keywords in order to finally get the most optimal set of metadata. However, even after that, we constantly update the metadata in the selected locales, at least once a month, so that the text ASO stays relevant.

The Result

As a result we managed to take top positions by many variety keywords.This was the reason for the increase in impressions and installs to 0-20,000 per month.



