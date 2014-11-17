Service: SEO-promotion with a monthly fee.

Client came to us with souped children's shoes online store. Domain was registered in mid-February 2013. At the first stage of the work SEO audit was written and implemented, an extensive list of keywords was selected and quality text, meta-tags and h1 headers for all pages were written. The full range of internal optimization works can be found here. In the second step we took on the external site optimization, whose main aim was to make an external links profile as natural as it possible. The capacity of non-anchor external links, registration and discussion on online forums and blogs, as well as improving social factors was conducted. There were also introduced two Netpeak’s secret technologies developed by internal department programmers. From August 1 to October 5, 2013 (the period is extended until October 5th to make the last week including 7 days instead of 2), we have the following transaction data on non-branded organic search traffic:

If you take the average margin by niche, which is available on the internet – 31%, then

Ecommerce income : $2,169.

Gain on ecommerce : $672.

Promotion spending: $498.

g: $498. ROI = ((Profit × Margin) - Client’s Spending) /Client’s Spending = (($2,169 × 31%) - $498) / $498 = 35%.

Unfortunately, we can not learn much about how much calls does the client receive from the site, but knowing the specificity of the item, it can be argued that the calls should be and must be done. Now the manager negotiates with the client calls tracking using Ringostat system. Also look out for traffic growth (non-branded organic): Finally, I should note that the site is in the top for such popular requests as "baby shoes", "children’s shoes", etc. And here are the KPI indicators for the one month: The work continues on both internal and external optimization. The number of promoted phrases increases and new landing pages are created for these pharases. The information pages are added the quality text and competent interlinking. Capacity of quality external links mass is conducted.

