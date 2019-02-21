Video advertising and Brand Lift studies for Steko or how we increased the number of leads by 176%

A strong brand image is vital in a crowded marketplace. No matter what industry you represent, an effective branding lets you stand out among your competitors and helps to acquire new customers.

Building a brand requires a comprehensive approach that combines the brand promotion on TV, Smart TV and contextual advertising.

Promotion period: April 1 — August 31, 2018. Project: Steko.com.ua. Service: video advertising and Brand Lift studies. Region: Ukraine.

About Steko

Steko specializes in manufacturing metal-plastic (PVC) constructions including windows and doors. It was founded in 2005 and now owes 3 factories that produce over 1 mln constructions annually. The company has a number of unique selling propositions which give an obvious advantage over the competitors:

certified components and products;

10-year warranty;

free door-to-door delivery (throughout Ukraine);

free online consultation and cost calculation.

Why Netpeak

Steko has been promoting and building its brand image on various platforms including: TV, ambient media, Smart TV. However, none of these platforms could provide answers to the following questions:

What is the current level of brand awareness? What are the main competitors? Which competitor has a higher level of brand awareness? Do customers prefer competitors' products over Steko's? What is an impact of marketing campaigns on online sales: how do branding campaigns affect online sales and how to measure this effect?

Such a research can be done offline. However, it's time-consuming and, moreover, pricey.

To answer these questions, we suggested launching video ads and Brand Lift studies. .

Promotion goals

To define Steko's current position in the market:

a level of brand awareness;

a level of the competitors' brand awareness;

a level of customers’ purchase intentions.

Answers to these questions can help us determine Steko's current position on the market and define the vector of the further branding strategy in general.

To figure out whether the brand activity influences the sales; if yes, in what way. To find ways to increase a level of brand awareness using an online source.

What we did

We suggested the client launching a YouTube video ads and Brand Lift study simultaneously.

Brand Lift is a free study provided by the Google team, which is launched simultaneously with the video ads. Brand Lift provides valuable statistics for optimizing branding campaigns, adjusting promotional messages (new ideas for video creatives), and also redefining our target audience.

We divided the whole process into three stages:

Preparation : understanding what video is required and what message to convey. Campaigns setup and launch, optimization and statistics collection. Analysis and test of new hypotheses.



Then we repeated all three steps couple times more with a new video each time. The goal was to define which brand message and which targeting would work together the best. Here are a few examples of how we adjusted ads videos and how we interpreted stats of Brand Lift studies. A little heads up: branding (both online and offline) is a time-consuming and constant process, which cannot be accomplished in a month.

Searching for "weak" segments of the target audience

We launched a test video — a video about Steko's mission and advantages (unique selling proposition).

Campaigns setup

As we have already mentioned, our goal is branding — a focus on new users. Therefore, we created the following re-marketing audience lists to exclude from video campaigns:

those who sent requests on the site;

those who visited the site within the last 10/15/30 days;

those who watched our brand videos before.

We limited the impressions frequency to increase the target audience reach.

We prepared a list of negative platforms (political channels and channels for children) and topics (cartoons, entertainment, etc.)

Feel free to test your hypotheses as there is no correct answer on which topics and interests we should exclude on every project.

What targeting we used in video advertising:

keyword based targets;

interests: top interests can be found in Google Analytics report «Audiences» — «Interests» — «In-market segments». You can sort them out by the number of conversions and the conversion rate;

similar audiences: audiences similar to your remarketing lists. E.g., those who previously applied for the client’s services through the site;

services the site; places (relevant YouTube channels).

Important: exclude audience groups by demographics (age and gender) depending on your business.

Launching video advertising

To meet the requests of the target audience better and to reduce the cost per view (CPV), we were monitoring statistics, expanding the list of negative channels and topics.

Brand Lift study and campaign results

Brand Lift report shows changes in the valuable metrics (e.g., brand awareness) after people have watched the ad. In other words, we have 1 metrics with 2 values:: one before and one after we launched video campaigns.

For example:

After launching the study, we received answers to all the questions and had a complete understanding of current Steko's brand awareness level. It was necessary to understand in which direction we should move: what to emphasize in new videos. For this purpose, brand lift reports have breakdowns to demonstrate the dynamics of the estimated metric in the context of:

gender;

age;

device type;

impressions frequency.

Having analyzed data in Google Analytics and Brand Lift reports, we made important strategic conclusions:

a higher percentage of men orders products on the site ; however, a level of brand awareness among women is higher;

; however, a level of brand awareness among women is higher; Steko has a low level of brand awareness among one of the age segments — a direct target audience;

the same age segment has a low level of purchase intention ;

as a result, we hypothesized on what optimal view frequency per user should be .

Video advertising messages: don't sell — explain

We identified the "weak" segment of the Steko company and began to prepare messages for this particular segment (for example, men aged 35-44).

Having analyzed user behavior before purchasing, the Steko team detected a problem people face: buyers find it difficult to choose a suitable window.

We assumed that new users who haven't previously bought windows choose a window based on its price. Therefore, Steko experts prepared a series of training videos that solved two problems:

wh at to pay attention to when choosing windows (instructions for new users);

the difference between quality and low-quality windows (why there is a variation in prices) .

This is how it looked like:

Setting up advertising campaigns

We made a few improvements in targeting settings:

created individual segments for the male and female audience;

segmented target audience by age .

To be more flexible in managing campaigns in terms of bidding and adjustments, we expanded the list of YouTube’s priority channels, added a custom audience aimed at specific competitors.

Based on the Brand Lift “Segmentation by frequency” report, we understood how to change the view frequency per user. We also re-analyzed the dynamics of the following metrics:

Steko brand awareness and how it changed after each video has been launched;

the brand awareness level of main competitors in comparison with Steko's;

the purchase intention and how it changed after each video had been launched.

Example of the current promotional video:

Promotion results

Cost per view in Google Ads is twice as low as the cost per view on Smart TV: 0,05 UAH in Google Ads compared to 0,1 UAH on Smart TV.

A month after the first video launch, brand awareness level increased by 19.4%. Afterwards, we changed the video message and improved campaign targeting setting based on the Brand Lift reports. This resulted in an increase in brand awareness level by 39.1%.

How the purchase intention level(readiness to buy products) changed. After the launch of the first video, the purchase intention level increased by 23.6%. After we had launched the second one, this figure increased by 31.8%.

Comparing the total results of the promotion period to the previous one:

conversion rate increased by 55,63%;

СРА decreased by 26,77%;

the number of leads increased by 158,36%;

traffic amount increased by 32,64 %.

As illustrated, the number of conversions increased, while Cost Per Acquisition was regularly decreasing.

Comparing brand campaigns' results to the previous period we can see that

the number of leads increased by 176.52%, traffic increased by 81.71%

As the purpose of branding campaign is to change the behavior of the target audience, its efficiency is measured by:

the number of brand queries — the brand becomes more recognizable, and users begin to search for information about it more often;

conversion rate — once the brand loyalty is created, the conversion rate and the average order value will increase.

Conclusions

Large market players should plan branding campaigns in Google Ads apart from other channels of communication. The main advantages of video advertising are the following:

Measurable indicators. Both reach and the final result may be calculated in the metrics that are important and easy-to-understand for business.

Brand Lift reports allow to collect more data for further ad messages adjustments.