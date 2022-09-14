Fatline.com.ua Success Story: How to Increase Income From Email Campaign With Content Plan Diversity

Service: Email marketing. Niche: Prints on apparel and accessories.

Result: We developed and implemented communication maps and prepared crucial trigger email sequences for the launch.

The Client

FatLine is the first online store in Ukraine specializing in individual prints on clothing and accessories. The site offers thousands of original images to embellish T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, and hats. Customers can decorate backpacks and bags, pillows, and mouse pads. It is easy to adorn cars, mugs, flasks, and much more. The catalog features more than 60 types of templates and over 15,000 ready-to-use prints. Items are always in stock in color and size available online.

The Challenge

When the client turned to us, they already had an email channel up and running: there were subscription forms, primary triggers, and bulk emails, but they weren't earning much income.

Therefore, our task was to develop the channel and grow the income.

Objectives:

Increase income from the channel. Increase brand loyalty and recognition. Bring the existing sales channel to a new level. Expand the current trigger map.

The Solution

We developed a new form design and added a motivation bonus. Developed a new master letter template. We diversified the content plan for the email campaign by adding gamification, exclusive deals, and a blog newsletter. We updated the design of triggers and launched the expansion of the trigger list.

The Result

Launched new triggers, including new welcome series. Expanded base by updating the subscription form.

We implemented the form in the fourth quarter of 2019

Thanks to new triggers, various email lists, and new forms, the income from the channel has increased.

{"0":{"lid":"1531306243545","ls":"10","loff":"","li_type":"nm","li_name":"name","li_ph":"Name","li_req":"y","li_nm":"name"},"1":{"lid":"1573230091466","ls":"20","loff":"","li_type":"ph","li_name":"phone","li_title":"Phone","li_req":"y","li_masktype":"a","li_maskcountry":"GB","li_nm":"phone"},"2":{"lid":"1573567927671","ls":"30","loff":"y","li_type":"in","li_name":"surname","li_ph":"Фамилия","li_req":"y","li_nm":"surname"},"3":{"lid":"1531306540094","ls":"40","loff":"","li_type":"in","li_name":"domain","li_ph":"Website or app","li_nm":"domain"},"4":{"lid":"1573230077755","ls":"50","loff":"","li_type":"em","li_name":"email","li_ph":"Email","li_req":"y","li_nm":"email"},"5":{"lid":"1575903646714","ls":"60","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"comment","li_value":"Автоматический коммент: заявка из блога, без пользовательского комментария","li_nm":"comment"},"6":{"lid":"1575903664523","ls":"70","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"lead_channel_id","li_value":"24","li_nm":"lead_channel_id"},"7":{"lid":"1584374224865","ls":"80","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"ip","li_nm":"ip"},"8":{"lid":"1609939804226","ls":"90","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"post_id","li_nm":"post_id"}} Boost Your

Business

Read more: