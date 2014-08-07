Photo and video accessories online store SEO case study: ROI 191%

Service: SEO promotion with monthly fee.

Subject: Photo and video accessories.

Target region: Ukraine.

Total budget: $446 (monthly, including agency fees).

The work on website began in May 2013. The active work with external factors began only in September 2013, because the implementation of SEO-audit was severely delayed. One part of the audit was implemented by client’s programmer, but the other one had to be implemented by our in-house programmers, who have already got huge experience in optimizing websites for search engines.

The following works were performed:

1. Targeted queries for the site were collected. The first list of keywords included more than 250 phrases for major product categories and was used for writing the audit.

2. SEO-audit was prepared. During the audit studied the technical, content and usability optimization problems.

2.1. New robots.txt file was created, where we closed technical pages and wrote the links to the host and xml site map.

2.2. Pages without semantic meaning were closed from indexing. Using meta tags from indexing basket, personal account, the purchase and some others pages were closed. In general we need to close from indexation all the pages, that users don’t look for.

2.3. For the pages that contain GET-parameters canonical meta tag formation with address of the current page was added. Thus it was that URLs like http://site.com/some-page/?utm-some-text contain a reference to the main page address http://site.com/some-page/.

2.4. Xml sitemap was created. In the xml sitemap all the pages that need to be the subject of indexation should be included. Configured the site map automatical generation with a certain periodicity, that allows it to be always actual, and allows new products to get to the search engines index much faster.

2.5. On the page of viewing the goods for the img tag alt and title attributes were added. One of the principles of search engine optimization is that the greatest number of elements of the site should be allowed to be indexed. For images the relevance is mostly determined by the alt and title attribute.

2.6. Incorrect headings were fixed on the page. Search engines love structuring. It is important that title tags allocated exactly what is heading. At this point, the page layout is rarely taken into account.

2.7. “Breadcrumbs” in mikroformats were marked. For better understanding the structure of the site and some of its components search engines uses mikroformats. Apart from the convenience for the search engines — you can get a bonus in the form of breadcrumbs in a snippet:

2.8. Installed Google Tag Manager сode. Google Tag Manager — a handy tool for analysts system codes management without involving a programmer for each change, the programmer does the job just once implementing Google Tag Manager on the site.

After the introduction of the audit the work on the site was continued:

A press release was prepared and posted. In Netpeak there is a common practice to organize press releases to draw attention to the client site and to get potential opportunity of backlinks. The generation of meta-tags for blog pages was set. Since online store blog does not contain basic landing pages for promotion — optimization was performed after the major works over the pages of products and product categories. Extension of the current keywords list. Over time, there appeared the better opportunity to delve into the subject and to collect more impressive keywords list. For a number of sections of the site manually meta tags (not a pattern) were written in accordance with the target queries in search engines. Handmade often takes a lot of time. Together with the extension of the keywords list the meta tags improvements were made for pages that could potentially good attract search engine traffic. Manual linkbuilding. Methods of “guerrilla” marketing were actively used on forums, blogs, questions and answers services. Our experts were looking for those who are interested in public goods for our client, helped to find the promoted website.

The details of the results that were achieved: According to Google Analytics for the last month we got 51 transactions with income of $5,200. Here we calculate only the income from search traffic. By the customer — the average margin is 25%, and the number of phone orders — 70%.

First, we should calculate ROI excluding telephone calls:

Gross profit = $5,200 * 0.25 = $1,300.

ROI (ROMI) for gross profit = ((Income × Margin) − Client’s spending) / Client’s spending = ($1,300 − $446) / $446 * 100% = 191%.

Advertising campaign pays off and brings 191% return on spending. Since 70% of all orders go through the phone − it means that in Ecommerce we can see 30% of the total income.

We get an equation of X * 0.3 = $5,200, Where X − the amount of total income, 30% of which is equal to $5,200.

The income with phone calls: X = $5,200 / 0.3 = $17,333.

Gross profit = $17,333 * 0.25 = $4,335.

ROI = ($4,335 − $446) / $446 * 100% = 871% (ROI with calls).

We needed six months after the implementation of the audit to get such a result. Netpeak’s software was actively used for site promotion: