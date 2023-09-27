How to Engage Customers Using Email Marketing: ATB Case Study

When you work with a partner who has successfully communicated with their customers for a long time, it is not easy to find new growth points. However, an integrated approach and high-quality implementation of this approach can deliver results. This is our ATB case study. By adopting a new format of communication with customers and giving emails a new look and a variety of content, we were able to break even in 5 months with a ROMI of 100%. Not only that, we also managed to increase the contact base and total revenue from mailings.

The Client

ATB Market is the largest retail chain in Ukraine. Since opening its doors more than 30 years ago, the company has grown to a national scale and now has more than 1,000 stores across the country.

ATB stores operate in a discount format, offering a wide range of products below market prices. The company builds customer relationships through regular promotions, online shopping, and targeted delivery. Their email channel also plays a key role.

The Challenge

The client contacted us as they wanted to increase the profitability of their email channel, relaunch triggered emails, and create a communication map. At the same time, we were working with a fixed budget, which was a challenge for our team.

To accomplish these goals, we set ourselves the following tasks:

Improve the existing email channel and increase its profitability. Increase sales through the email channel. Expand the map of triggered emails.

The Solution

1. Email redesign

ATB has updated the design of their website, so the emails needed to be visually updated as well. To keep your newsletters looking fresh, it's important to update the look of your emails once every 6-8 months.

There are different kinds of emails, including triggered emails. A triggered email is an email that a user receives in response to some action or sometimes inaction. For example, a greeting in response to registration, congratulations on something, or a reminder about items left in the shopping cart. We redesigned this client's trigger email for items abandoned in the cart.

This is what the Abandoned Cart trigger looked like before our team started working on it:

And after:

2. Push notifications to inform about promotions

The next thing we did was implement mass web push notifications. This is an effective tool to inform the client’s customer base about new long-term promotions and lucrative offers.

It drove additional traffic to the website, and as an added perk, it is a relatively inexpensive communication channel.

3. A variety of content

With the email design and push notifications in place, the next step was to boost the content. To improve the variety, we updated the promotional newsletters, which include emails with promotions, promo codes, and special offers for a segmented customer base. We also sent holiday emails. This kept the newsletter relevant and added diversity to our regular content plan.

Here is a before and after of the promotional emails with unique designs:

4. Gamification

We created emails that featured fun and colorful puzzles to add variety to the newsletters and make them more engaging.

Different types of emails keep customers from getting bored and improve overall email performance.

The Results

We achieved a ROMI of 100% in five months of operation. The total revenue from email campaigns increased by 65.65%. The email list grew by approximately 6.5% per month.

We also implemented and continue to improve the email campaign trigger map.

Testimonials

Roman Khokhlov, Project Manager at Netpeak

These results were achieved thanks to the synergy between our teams as well as complete openness and willingness to listen to ideas and discuss their implementation. I am sure that this is not the last successful case study — we will continue to work together and discover new ways of interaction, as the current ones are already proving to be quite effective.

Alexander Frolov, ATB Online Store Manager