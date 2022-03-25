Maxi.az success story: how to increase sales by 75% through internal optimization of the site

Service: SEO.

Niche: household appliances. household appliances.

Result: Sales increased by 75% in three months, traffic — by 30%.

The Client

Maxi.az was created based on a network of electronics stores Integral Plus, whose history begins in 2006 and which over the years has become one of the largest electronics retailers in Azerbaijan. Maxi.az had an ambitious goal — to become the best network in the country for the sale of electronics and home appliances.

The Challenge

Increase traffic from Google and Yandex. Increase the number of sales. To achieve a return on marketing investment after six months of work on the project.

The Solution

What we did:

Widened the site structure: created new subcategories and filter pages based on popular search queries. Optimized URLs. We decided to replace the transliteration of URLs from Russian to Azerbaijani. Optimized filters. This is an important step to expand the number of search queries, on which the interested audience can come to the site.

We faced some difficulties while working on the project:

the site used a standard solution of the current CMS, which did not generate user-understandable URLs;

one template of automatic formation of meta tags was used.

We redesigned the meta tags templates on the site's category pages and filter pages. We also created new templates for the generation of meta tags, which would sound natural for both Russian and Azerbaijani languages.

For commercial queries in search of Google.az (in Azerbaijani) more frequent are queries with the word «For Sale» rather than «Buy». And this is the difference from Runet, where queries with the word «buy» are more high-frequency.

The frequency of «phone» and «smartphone» is also different, as well as the way these words are spelled in the search bar.

For greater coverage, we added both keywords to the category pages.

We added a link element in the <head> section of the pages that indicates the site's language versions. Created HTML and XML sitemaps. Configured 301 redirects for pages with duplicate content. Closed some pages of the site from indexation. For example, pages of search, registration, order, cart. Defined canonical URLs.

The Result

Traffic from search engines increased by 30% in three months and continues to grow. Sales increased by 75% in three months. Most visits came from Baku — more than 90% of the traffic. It is predictable: a business and financial center, the largest city in Azerbaijan. The main growth in traffic and sales came from the desktop version of the site: traffic grew by 18%, and sales by 45%.

In the future, we plan to optimize additional meta tags for the local version of the online store. We are currently consulting with representatives of the project — who are native speakers.

We will also develop the mobile version of the site — which is a powerful growth point that will bring a lot of traffic in the short term.

