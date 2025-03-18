How to Set Effective SEO Goals and KPIs for Your Business: Examples and Tips

If you're reading this article, you're probably thinking about growing a business, gaining customer trust, and improving online visibility. And you might be wondering whether SEO can help you with all of these. The short answer is yes, but goal setting is crucial.

This is a practical guide to setting SEO goals for marketers and business owners. Here, I will discuss how Netpeak Ukraine defines realistic SEO goals based on marketing and business objectives.

You will learn how to turn SEO into a strategic promotional tool so that each step of your SEO strategy brings real value to your business.

Why do businesses need SEO?

SEO (search engine optimization) is no longer just a technical tool. Today, it is a key element of marketing that directly affects business growth.

According to the FirstPageSage report, organic search results have a significantly higher click-through rate (CTR) than paid ads.

The first organic position gets 39.8% of the clicks, while the first paid ad gets only 2.1%.

Why does this happen? Sites that rank high are usually the most relevant to the search query. And therefore, users perceive them as trustworthy.

Why is SEO difficult to deal with at first?

When first thinking about using search engine optimization, marketers and business owners tend to face certain difficulties.

Communication difficulties. Marketers and SEO specialists often speak different languages. An SEO specialist works with technical terms, metrics, and analytics, while a marketer focuses on overall strategy, sales, and audience interaction. Integrating SEO goals with the marketing strategy. It can be tricky to fit SEO goals into a company's overall marketing strategy. It may seem like SEO works in isolation, and its metrics (traffic, positions, links) do not relate to the overall business picture and business results. Setting appropriate SEO goals. Another pain point is determining the real capabilities of search engine optimization. What does it affect directly, and what only indirectly? Ambiguity in this matter leads to exaggerated expectations or, on the contrary, underestimation of SEO opportunities.

Despite the initial challenges, SEO is worth the trouble. Let me show you step-by-step, using B2C as an example, how SEO promotion works to improve rankings and increase sales.

SEO KPI for business

The figure shows the impact of different levels of SEO metrics on business results.

The top level (artificial SEO KPIs) includes technical metrics, such as positions and clicks. This is the foundational level that provides the basis for subsequent results.

The middle levels (SEO KPIs and marketing KPIs) represent the move from traffic and market share to user actions and conversions.

The lower level (business KPIs) shows the relationship between SEO and key business metrics, such as revenue and partnerships.

SEO is not a separate, isolated process but an important part of the overall strategy synchronized with business goals.

Difficulties in measuring results. Many clients want to see quick results but do not realize that search engine promotion is a long-term process and its results accumulate gradually. However, the results are long-lasting even after the SEO tasks are finished. Not knowing where to start. The next difficulty is understanding task priorities. What tasks should be performed first: the collection of semantics, headline optimization, content creation, improving the site's structure, or link building? Such a long list of actions can be confusing.

This is where a marketing agency's help becomes crucial. Specialists will systematize the process, define a clear action plan, and monitor the results.

So, how do you determine what SEO promotion tasks to set to achieve the desired growth?

Below, I will show you how we at Netpeak Ukraine interpret your business objectives and turn them into effective SEO goals.

What are SEO goals?

These are tasks aimed at increasing the visibility of the site in search engines and growing organic traffic.

They help promote the resource in search engine rankings and support key business objectives:

Increase sales

Increase brand awareness

Attract new customers

To achieve effective results, our team defines the goals before the promotion begins. Understanding the expectations of our partners allows us to produce results that match the request, going beyond technical indicators.

Interpreting business tasks as SEO goals

Before we start a project, we look at the specifics of your business and get to the bottom of your business goals so we can translate them into SEO goals and KPIs. Here's how it works.



Once we've translated business objectives into SEO terms, we can formulate and set goals.

How to set realistic SEO goals?

To set goals, we use the SMART framework so that the goals are

Specific : Defines what we want to achieve.

: Defines what we want to achieve. Measurable : Includes an appropriate KPI to evaluate the results.

: Includes an appropriate KPI to evaluate the results. Achievable : Realistic and attainable.

: Realistic and attainable. Relevant : Aligned with the project's needs.

: Aligned with the project's needs. Time-bound: Has set deadlines for achievement.

Based on these characteristics, let's break down the following goal.

Goal: Achieve a positive return on investment (ROI) in 12 months. The ROI as of September 2024 is -98%.

Specific: The goal is to achieve a positive ROI. The desired outcome is clear and well-defined. Measurable: The key performance indicator (KPI) is ROI, which can be tracked to measure the goal’s success. Achievable: The goal is doable, and it can be confirmed by calculating the ROI and comparing it with expected traffic growth and other relevant metrics. Relevant: This goal is highly relevant to the project. For example, if this goal is for a new website, it is important to break even and generate a positive return sooner rather than later. Time-bound: The goal must be achieved within 12 months. The timeframe for reaching this target is clearly set. Baseline: As of September 2024, the ROI is -98%. This serves as a starting point against which we can measure the goal.

*The current data is the point from which we will begin to set the goal. It will help us understand if we can measure the results and draw conclusions. It is also important to see the dynamics of previous periods and the amount of possible investments.

However, it is not enough to just translate business goals into SEO goals. It is also important to be ready for long-term interaction and cooperation.

Long-term investment in SEO provides stable results that continue even after active promotion is stopped.

Before launching an SEO campaign, it is essential to define goals and key performance indicators. Let's go through them step by step.

Step 1: Set SEO goals.

Before starting an SEO campaign, you must define goals and key performance indicators.

These are based on the business model (B2B, B2C, SaaS, e-commerce) and its current stage of development. These factors determine the approach to SEO and help prioritize KPIs.

SEO goals for B2B and B2C segments

B2B SEO Campaigns

The goal in B2B is to increase brand awareness and generate leads.

For mature companies, the strategy depends on the current SEO level, the previous work that was done, and the results it produced. Here, metrics such as the number of orders, stable growth of organic traffic, improvement in search result rankings, and high CTR are important.

4B Ukraine legal services website case study. 4B Ukraine is an international legal company providing legal support for the development of e-commerce businesses, IT companies, and manufacturers-exporters abroad. Business objective. The company turned to Netpeak to promote its blog and turn it into a full-fledged lead-generation channel. SEO goal of promotion. After reviewing the client's business specifics and interpreting their request, we set a promotion goal to increase the number of blog readers from search engines. To be specific, this refers to increasing the number of organic sessions to the blog pages. After working on the project for a few months, we managed to achieve our goal.

B2C SEO Campaigns

In the B2C segment, SEO campaigns are designed to attract more visitors and encourage them to take targeted actions on the site, such as placing an order, subscribing to a newsletter, or filling out a form.

Oxford Medical case study. The Netpeak Agencies Group has been working with Oxford Medical for 16 years. This network of medical clinics has 38 branches across 22 cities in Ukraine. Business goals of the client. Oxford Medical is a highly motivated client. They had several goals: to be better than competitors in the niche, offer users more services that support health, and provide access to quality medical care. We have been working with this client for a long time and have already done a lot of basic SEO work. After discussing key aspects of further promotion, we decided to carry out category-by-category optimization of the site, starting with the "Cosmetology" category. SEO goals for this project: Increase the number of subcategory pages on the site.

Optimize pages for users.

Increase the share of organic results in the category (the initial indicator before the start of optimization was 11.16%). Promotion results: Organic traffic increased by 80% compared to 2021 in the Cosmetology category.

Visibility increased by 122% in the category, from 11.32% in March to 25.14% at the end of June 2023.

Market share increased from 11.16% to 16.05%, resulting in a 44% increase in organic reach.

SaaS and product sites

These sites should focus on increasing audience quality and encouraging lead growth. Their goals are to increase leads, subscriptions, and demo requests.

ME-QR case study. ME-QR is a product of ME TEAM LTD that provides a service for creating universal QR codes for business and personal purposes. The service is a leader in its niche in many countries worldwide. The client approached us with a request to increase search ranking positions and organic traffic worldwide, prioritizing European countries and the USA. SEO goals based on the request: Expand the site structure and optimize pages for 33 out of 42 language versions.

Improve the quality of the link profile. Promotion results: Monthly traffic increased from 20 to 30 million sessions in six months.

Organic traffic increased by 80%.

Domain rating increased from 73 to 80.

US positions for purchased keyword queries improved 77% of the time.

Online stores

Online stores are usually focused on acquiring new customers, reducing the cost of acquiring a lead, increasing sales, and increasing the average order value.

BS-Partner case study. BS-Partner is one of the largest official dealers of BOSCH and SIEMENS home appliances, with more than 60 official stores in 20 cities of Ukraine. For a long time, the company's website was stagnating, with no real growth in traffic from year to year. That is why the client contacted Netpeak. The main goal of the promotion was to increase sales from the website. SEO goals: Increase targeted organic traffic.

Increase the visibility of BS-Partner on non-branded searches.

Improve ranking in priority categories. Promotion results: Site visibility by priority categories increased nearly sixfold from 1.86% to 10.72%.

Organic traffic increased 59% over the same period last year.

Non-branded organic traffic increased from 71% to 90%.

BS-Partner's market share quadrupled from 0.93% to 3.81%. BS-Partner entered the top 10 players on the market.

Step 2: Set KPIs and break down goals.

SEO goals are the results you want to achieve with your SEO strategy. Key performance indicators (KPIs) measure how successful your efforts are in achieving your SEO goals.

Goals help provide direction by answering the "why?" question, while KPIs allow you to measure success by showing what's working and how well.

There are a few different categories of core SEO KPIs.

Marketing KPIs:

Organic traffic volume: A measure of the overall effectiveness of engaging audiences through search engines.

A measure of the overall effectiveness of engaging audiences through search engines. CTR: Click-through rate, which reflects content engagement and relevance.

Click-through rate, which reflects content engagement and relevance. Conversions : The percentage of users who perform targeted actions (purchases, subscriptions, applications, etc.).

The percentage of users who perform targeted actions (purchases, subscriptions, applications, etc.). New and returning users: A metric that shows how effectively the site is attracting new customers and retaining existing ones.

A metric that shows how effectively the site is attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. Visits: The total number of unique users, reflecting audience interest in the resource.

SEO KPIs:

Site position in search engine rankings : The competitiveness of the site for key queries.

: The competitiveness of the site for key queries. Number of indexed pages: This shows how effectively search engines index site content.

This shows how effectively search engines index site content. Search queries that bring users to the site: These indicate keyword relevance and content quality.

These indicate keyword relevance and content quality. External link quality: Reflects the authority of the links leading to the site.

Artificial KPIs:

Search queries without clicks : The frequency of queries for which the site appears in the SERPs but does not generate clicks.

: The frequency of queries for which the site appears in the SERPs but does not generate clicks. Search engine visibility: The total percentage of the site's presence in the SERPs for key queries.

KPIs represent how you are moving toward a goal from month to month.

Your choice of metrics depends on your business goals:

If the goal is to increase brand awareness, it's important to look at metrics like market share and brand traffic.

If the goal is to increase sales, focus on conversions, revenue, and average order value.

If the goal is audience interaction, focus on engagement metrics, such as subscriptions, time on site, and bounce rate.

The Netpeak Ukraine team uses all of the above metrics to track site growth but actively monitors two or three priority metrics for a given site. Improvements in certain aspects of SEO often have a positive impact on other metrics as well.

How monthly KPI tracking helps at a strategic level

The frequency of KPI monitoring depends on many factors:

The metrics being tracked

The length of the sales cycle

Seasonality of business fluctuations

At Netpeak Ukraine, we follow a basic structure that includes both monthly monitoring and semi-annual reviews.

Monthly monitoring to track KPI dynamics

Frequent monitoring is crucial. Comparing the current metrics with the planned KPIs allows us to:

Assess where we are in relation to the goals (ahead, on track, or behind).

Respond to changes in a timely manner and adjust the strategy to achieve the set goals.

At this stage, our SEO specialists can identify and analyze the reasons for any possible deviations from the expected results, given that it is approximate. Depending on the extent of the deviation and dynamics, we will revise and adjust the current strategy to produce the expected results and reach the KPIs. A one-time miss is not a reason to change the strategy.

Semi-annual review

Semi-annual reviews are done to assess the dynamics of change, identify trends on a larger scale, and compare them to the targeted values.

During these reviews, we analyze all indicators from previous phases, as well as identify new growth points and evaluate the performance of old ones.

Based on the findings, we will revise strategy as needed. The reviews are done at least every six months.

Step 3: Align SEO goals with other marketing strategies.

Content is king, but only if it eases the pain of your target audience. A strong content strategy will help synchronize SEO goals with business goals.

For example, you may be aiming to increase leads for a particular service. In this case, the content should not only be optimized for relevant keywords, but it should also answer potential customers' questions, dispel doubts, and guide them to perform targeted actions.

Aligning SEO with PPC also helps to achieve balanced results by comprehensively covering all stages of customer interaction, from first contact to repeat purchases.

Step 4: Measure the progress.

Analytical tools are a must — tracking progress will be impossible without them. There are many tools for analyzing data, and their functionality varies.

Tools for traffic monitoring:

Google Analytics. The most popular tool for assessing the overall situation across all traffic channels and analyzing different sources. Google Search Console. Suitable for monitoring metrics for organic traffic only. Amplitude. Allows you to track user behavior across web and mobile applications.

Tools for analyzing positions:

Serpstat is a multipurpose SEO platform for tracking a website's keyword position in search engines, analyzing competitors, and estimating market share.

Source: serpstat.com

Rank Tracker and SE Ranking are tools for analyzing website positions by keywords. They allow you to generate detailed reports on the dynamics of changes.

Source: seranking.com

Comprehensive SEO platforms like Ahrefs and Moz Pro provide tools to compare a site's performance to your competitors and analyze their link weight.

We also use visualization services to analyze data and get a big-picture overview of the results.

Data visualization makes it easier to understand complex numbers and facts by transforming complex data into clear graphical elements. Read our blog to learn more about data visualization and how it can simplify your work.

Our team uses Looker Studio and Power BI. We combine data and create detailed reports to show the big picture.

Example of a summary report with GA, Google Search Console, and Serpstat data.

Read more about this topic in the article How to Connect GA4 with Looker Studio (Google Data Studio).

Conclusions

SEO goals are a set of objectives designed to increase a website's visibility in search engines and increase organic traffic.

SEO goals should be determined based on business objectives, and key performance indicators should be monitored. If done effectively, SEO can help companies increase profits, attract customers, and strengthen their market position.

Using this approach, SEO is not an isolated tool but part of an overall business strategy.