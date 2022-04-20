BS-Partner Success Story: how a monobrand online store can land on the list of top 10 players in the niche

Service: SEO. Niche: household appliances.

Result: The website’s visibility within priority categories has achieved an almost sixfold increase.

The Client

BS-partner is one of the largest official dealers in BOSCH and SIEMENS household appliances in Ukraine with over 60 official stores in 20 Ukrainian cities. Its offline stores are also located in Estonia and Latvia.

The Challenge

The team of Netpeak was faced with the following tasks of:

Boosting the targeted organic traffic;

Increasing visibility of BS-Partner within non-brand requests;

Improving priority categories ranking.

The challenge was quite significant since the niche of household appliances was oversaturated. Its main players were large online-stores and marketplaces offering products in multiple categories.

Distribution of the market shares between main players as of the commencement of works

The Solution

We have conducted technical optimization by:

optimizing web pagination;

correcting bugs in website language settings;

fixing bugs in Sitemap.xml;

correctly setting redirects up;

creating the correct file Robots.txt;

limiting indexation of separate website pages with the help of search robots;

determining canonical URL;

removing « broken » links;

broken links; increasing the speed of downloading websites while also improving the Core Web Vitals indicators. 95,6% of the BS-partner web pages have made it to the green zone of the Core Web Vitals indicators for the mobile version with 99% of the pages having achieved the same for the desktop version;

changing the structure of headlines on website pages;

changing micro-layout of information on the website;

improving image resolution.

Our internal development enables us to conduct daily monitoring of all possible alterations and to promptly respond to them in case of bugs. Content work. In order to enhance efficiency, this kind of work is conducted while taking seasonal categories of key requests into consideration. Increasing the total number of links. After critical bugs were fixed, we prepared the ground for the strategy promotion for the next year.

The main KPI that were outlined for this project:

year-on-year growth of organic traffic;

rise in profits from organic traffic;

increasing website visibility within relevant requests;

growth of market share taken by the website.

The Result

Within priority categories the website’s visibility has demonstrated a nearly sixfold increase from 1,86% to 10,72%.

The organic traffic has increased by 59% as compared with the same of the previous year. The share of non-brand organic traffic has grown from 71% to 90%: The market share taken by BS-Partner has shown a fourfold increase from 0.93% to 3.81%. BS-Partner has become one of the top 10 players on the market.

Testimonials

Oksana Lysenko, СМО BS-partner:

Our company was faced with the task of reaching a new level, which is why we decided to find a partner who would help us implement our ambitious plans. We picked Netpeak as they are market leaders who had by then achieved decent results while working with other businesses. Our impeccable communication with the Netpeak team merits a separate mention. They always respond to my requests providing prompt assistance even when it comes to non-standard issues. The main indicator of our successful cooperation, though, are the great results: we have managed to achieve a suBStantial increase in the website traffic and conversion.

