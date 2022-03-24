Boost Your Business
SEO Case Studies

Planeta Kino success story: increased organic traffic by 636% in a year
Alex Sharaevsky
74 8 0
1648109402
4
Service: SEO.
Niche: entertainment.

Result: organic traffic increased by 636% in a year, ROMI reached 126,13%.

The Client

Planeta Kino — the most high-tech cinema chain in Ukraine.

Every year, more than a half of tickets are sold online.

Global goal of the company — to reach 100 online sales and our specialists are helping to realize it.

Cinema halls are located in Kiev, Odessa, Lvov, Kharkov, Sumy. The company is a pioneer among cinemas and entertainment venues in the country that:

  • established loyalty bonus program;
  • started selling tickets online without the need to print out — barcode of the tickets are scanned from the smartphones’ on the entrance of the hall;
  • launched notifications about the start of movie release and ticket sales;
  • first among cinemas of Eastern Europe created mobile application;
  • provided viewers with the opportunity to purchase customized 3D glasses;
  • opened cinema markets with popcorn, drinks, souvenirs and other goods relevant for cinephiles.

The Challenge

The team of Planeta Kino cinema chain contacted the agency to:

  1. Increase the brand awareness.
  2. Increase the flow of non-brand traffic.
  3. Receive more search traffic to the site.

The Solution

To achieve the goal, our specialists prepared forecast of traffic increase and search promotion strategy. We have done the followings:

  1. Pages with movie trailers were optimized: we implemented dynamic title and description of the movie; implemented linking to the pages of archived films to transfer weight to new films.
  2. External links were increased: before the movie was released, we increased links to popular movies and poster pages in order to boost rank for important queries.
  3. The usability of the site was increased: we prepared recommendations on how to improve user interaction with the website; set up A/B tests to identify effective solutions for advertising campaigns.
  4. The scope of search queries was increased:: we created a Russian version of the website and set up multilingualism; optimized the poster and schedule pages to increase the reach of search queries.
  5. An analytical tool was created to quickly and conveniently analyze changes in indicators that were important for SEO over the past three years.
  6. The website was transferred to Single Page Application.

The Result

During the year of cooperation, we were able to:

  1. Increase proportion of non-brand traffic from 12% to 57%.
  2. Increase non-brand traffic by 636% in a year.
  3. Reach 126,13% ROMI.
  4. Increase a total number of users by 45.92%.

Testimonials

Толик Козловский

Tolik Kozlovsky, Head of Digital Marketing at Planeta Kino:

Choosing a contractor was both difficult and easy. If you google it, then any query related to SEO or display advertisement will show up Netpeak. We thought if the team was able to do this for themselves, they could help us as well. During the cooperation, we not only did not regret about our choice, but also began to work on display advertisement as well.

Get your free consultation

Read more:

8
2
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter
Topics:
SEO case studies
Alex Sharaevsky

Senior SEO Specialist at Netpeak. In SEO since 2011. In 2014 I graduated in Software Engineering, in 2016 I graduated in Computer Engineering.

Other posts written by the author

Related Articles

Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months

Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.

SEO case study: Freight transportation website promotion. Call conversion rate growth of x4.41

18x organic traffic increase; call conversion rate increased from 1.22% to 5.63%.

Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month

We were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.

Comments (0)

Latest comments

From old to new
From new to old
Top rated comments first

    To leave a comment, you have to log in.

    You must switch to your user profile before you can leave a comment

    Subscribe

    to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing
    Cookies policy
    Netpeak processes information about your visit using cookies to improve site performance. By continuing to browse our site, you agree to the use of these cookies. More information — Accept