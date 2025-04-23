OLX Poland Case Study: Reducing Сosts by 34.4% with Netpeak and Boosting Traffic by 15% and Conversions by 26%

Project: OLX Poland. Promotion period: May 1, 2024 — April 30, 2025. Region: Poland. Service: PPC.

The Client

OLX Poland is a leading online classifieds platform in Poland and is part of the international OLX Group. It provides opportunities to buy, sell, rent, and exchange various goods and services, from electronics and cars to real estate and job listings.

OLX Poland’s unique selling proposition (USP) includes several special characteristics.

Versatility — the platform covers various categories and meets users' needs across a wide range of areas.

Convenience — a simple and intuitive interface for quickly posting ads and finding desired products.

Security — the platform implements measures to protect users, including ad verification and fraud prevention.

Campaign Objectives

When OLX Poland approached Netpeak Agencies Group, they were already familiar with our methods and knew about the results we have achieved in six different markets: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Romania, Bulgaria, and Portugal.

For this project, the main goals were to increase traffic, boost the number of conversions, and reduce their cost.

OLX Poland team

We compared the work of agencies in different markets, and Netpeak Agencies Group demonstrated the most detailed approach to analyzing and optimizing campaigns. They also showed a great understanding of ROI and incrementality, which are of utmost importance to our organization.

Promotion Strategy

Working with OLX required a flexible approach due to the high levels of competition, wide variety of product categories, and seasonal demand fluctuations.

Our strategy included measures to optimize costs and improve advertising campaign performance. We also implemented automated monitoring tools.

Eliminating inefficient spending.

Our analysis of advertising campaigns revealed that 62% of the budget was spent on conversions with above-average costs. Therefore, the first step in the strategy was to reallocate funds to more effective campaigns and adjust the target cost per conversion (bid).

Below is an example of a monthly forecast for reducing the incremental cost per acquisition (ICPA) after budget and bid optimization at the campaign level.

Aligning ad campaign settings with Netpeak Agencies Group's approach.

We planned to use proven optimization methods to increase efficiency, such as disabling Google Search partners and turning off ads on tablets.

Google Search partners are third-party websites that display Google Ads alongside search results. If traffic from partner sites has a low conversion rate, it is more cost-effective to disable this option.

According to forecasts, these adjustments will lower the cost per conversion by 3–5%.

Account and campaign restructuring.

At this stage, we planned to review the account and ad group structure, adapting it to the approaches developed by our team over years of cooperation with OLX. This will improve budget allocation and campaign management.

Budget control and bid management.

We intended to implement systematic cost control and flexible management of the target cost per conversion. This measure directly impacts cost stability and traffic quality.

Quality control automation with Bugs Catcher.

After standardizing the accounts, we planned to integrate the Polish market into our automatic monitoring tool, Bugs Catcher. It analyzes accounts daily across 20 key parameters, including geo-targeting accuracy, identifying errors in campaign names, and others.

Key Steps

Implementing the strategy required a thorough overhaul of accounts, campaign setup, and ongoing optimization.

Restructuring Advertising Accounts

The most extensive and time-consuming stages were updating accounts, setting up ads, and creating ad groups.

The process involved the following steps.

Creating separate accounts for each product or service category.

Splitting campaigns by device type — mobile and desktop.

Basic settings to exclude irrelevant traffic — conversions, audiences, and negative keyword lists.

Segmenting campaigns by target platform — the mobile site or the app.

Disabling search partners and ads on tablets to avoid inefficient spending, as traffic from these sources typically has a lower conversion rate.

Optimizing Advertising Campaigns

Implementing the strategy was just the beginning. For long-term success, our team continuously optimized the advertising campaigns.

Expanding the keyword list . New keywords and phrases reflecting current user search queries were added. We analyzed trends and seasonal fluctuations to adapt the semantics to market changes.

New keywords and phrases reflecting current user search queries were added. We analyzed trends and seasonal fluctuations to adapt the semantics to market changes. Analyzing and cleaning search queries. We regularly checked which queries triggered the ads and excluded unrelated and inefficient ones to avoid spending on irrelevant traffic.

We regularly checked which queries triggered the ads and excluded unrelated and inefficient ones to avoid spending on irrelevant traffic. Adjusting the target cost per conversion. We optimized bids based on campaign performance to improve the return on advertising investment.

We optimized bids based on campaign performance to improve the return on advertising investment. Reallocating the budget. Funds were directed to the most effective campaigns to enhance spending efficiency.

Advertising Management Automation

To optimize advertising campaigns, we utilized our own developments and analytical tools.

Advertising budget management tool. This tool allows monthly budgets to be set and adjusted based on seasonality. It flexibly allocates funds across categories.

Performance evaluation dashboard. This tool enables quick analysis of results, comparison of the effectiveness of different subcategories, and identification of growth opportunities. It is crucial for making data-driven decisions when adjusting advertising campaigns.

Budgets & Bidding — managing bids and budgets. This tool allows us to evaluate the situation in each category, adjust bids and budgets, and then upload the changes through Google Ads Editor. It significantly reduces the time spent on routine operations.

Bugs Catcher — automatic quality control. It promptly detects and resolves issues in campaigns, preventing unnecessary spending.

By combining these tools with the expertise of our team, we were able to help OLX Poland achieve significant budget savings and growth in key performance indicators.

Promotion Results

Over the course of a year, we achieved remarkable results in several key areas.

Cost reduction. The annual advertising budget was reduced by 34.4%, freeing up significant funds for investment in other areas of development. Improved conversion efficiency. The number of conversions increased by 26.5%, indicating higher audience engagement. Not only that, the cost per conversion decreased by 48.1%, showcasing optimized spending. Increased traffic volume. Clicks rose by 14.9%, confirming increased user interest and the effectiveness of optimization decisions. Decreased cost per click. CPC dropped significantly by 42.9%.

OLX Poland team

One of the most memorable moments of our cooperation was the 50% YoY increase in incremental conversions within the Jobs category during its most critical month — January. On the Polish market, we faced significant challenges in understanding the impact of performance marketing on incremental conversions, and this hindered our budget management. By leveraging their expertise and delving into our incremental factor calculation model, Netpeak Agencies Group quickly improved results compared to the previous financial year.

Conclusions

Working with Netpeak Agencies Group served as a catalyst for change for OLX Poland, leading to improved marketing efficiency.

We achieved these results thanks to a well-structured strategy that included cost optimization, improving advertising campaign performance, and implementing automated monitoring tools. In one year, we managed to reduce the advertising budget by 34.4%, increase traffic by 14.9%, and boost conversions by 26.5%. ROI increased by 159%, while cost per click decreased by 42.9%. We eliminated inefficiencies, standardized settings, and restructured accounts. Importantly, we also established budget control and bid management. Using innovative tools played a key role. These were the Bugs Catcher, the performance evaluation dashboard, the budget control analytics tool, and Budgets & Bidding.

Feedback on Cooperation

OLX Poland team

Netpeak Agencies Group met our expectations and, in certain situations, even exceeded them. The efficiency of budget use improved, and the contribution of performance marketing to conversions on OLX in the key categories doubled.

Maxim Skladanny, PPC Specialist at Netpeak Agencies Group (OLX team)

This OLX case study is not just about numbers; it's a true success story driven by a strong partnership and the well-coordinated efforts of our team. OLX trusted us with managing their campaigns and budget, and we leveraged our tools and expertise to optimize them. I’m proud of the impressive results we’ve achieved.