The Сontextual Advertising Case for Kazakhstan Educational Courses

Service: PPC. Niche: Educational courses. Region: Kazakhstan.

Result: In 1.5 months we gathered a group of 35 participants, of which 12 came through CPC channel.

The Client

In January 2015, a client approached our agency to organize educational courses in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Before contacting us, the client had worked with another contractor but had made very few sales (1-2 course sales per 1.5 months) and decided to look for another partner.

The Challenge

Our client has set a goal to attract at least 30 students to their course.

The Solution

We used several contextual advertising systems. We set up and launched the following campaigns in each of them:

Search advertisement. In a separate campaign, we picked some words close to the website's main subject (skills development, personal growth training, self-improvement courses) with lower rates, excluding irrelevant queries, and added high conversion requests. Contextual media campaign. Our team created ads groups targeting the following:

keywords;

themes;

interests;

handpicked platforms;

by a similar audience to the users who visited the site.

Remarketing. Created an audience of users who visited the site, excluding those who filled out and submitted the offered forms. Created ads with a special offer. Video campaign (Google Ads only). We decided to use ads featuring course students' video testimonials. Ultimately, we got good results. The video campaign ranked second by student submissions at a cost per view of 0.02$ on average.

The Result

In 1.5 months, we built a group of 35 participants, of which 12 came through the CPC channel. Eventually, one hundred ninety-two course applications were received from paid traffic.

The cost per application (CPO) was $12.4.

