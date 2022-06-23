Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ads Earned ROMI Growth of 616%

Service: PPC. Niche: pizza delivery.

Result: Our team has increased the conversion by 3.4 times, and the average paycheck by 1.2 times.

The Client

Neropizza is the first black pizza delivery service in Kharkiv (Ukraine). The niche of food delivery is highly competitive in any metropolis. But the company has some appealing unique offers like pizza made with black dough and the use of a traditional Italian recipe.

The Challenge

Increase the number of orders. Attract a new target audience. Take the first position in the auction for pizza delivery in Kharkiv. Pay off investments in advertising.

The Solution

Our company developed the structure of the advertising account in Google Ads. The client launched the first ad campaign on his own. But analysis proved their ineffectiveness, so we suspended these campaigns and reassembled the keywords. After disconnecting the ineffective campaigns, we have re-distributed the budget to the more profitable ones. Our team has set up and tested the campaigns in the search network. Before launching, we worked through all the available ad extensions and generated our unique selling offer for Neropizza. As a result, the click-through rate increased by 21.16%. We conducted systematic moderation of search queries, which allowed us to deepen the structure of campaigns and add a list of minus keywords. We launched a dynamic remarketing campaign after adding a product feed to the Google Ads account.

The Result

During the period of cooperation, we managed to:

increase the number of transactions by 3.4 times;

reduce the transaction cost by 2.5 times;

increase the transaction rate from 4.88% to 11.31%;

multiply the average paycheck by 1,2 times.

Dynamics of cost-to-income ratio during five months:

ROMI dynamics:

Testimonials

Victoria Samoilova and Denis Aldokhin, co-owners of Neropizza:

It was evident from the beginning that our niche required consistent internet marketing. We've had a hard time dealing with contextual advertising, as we lacked experience. Unsurprisingly, the Netpeak team gave us more solutions than we expected at the stage of calculations. They helped us implement some new features and find contractors for specific projects where we lacked some staff. Simply put, the team supported us at every stage of the collaboration. And our efforts were rewarded. The result was apparent right from the first month. This rapid growth was a pleasant surprise for us because the start of advertising campaigns coincided with the low season, and we expected much lower effectiveness of advertising. The number of sales and turnover started growing, and the advertising costs paid off quickly.

