GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads

Service: PPC. Niche: Cosmetology and surgery.

Result: We increased the conversion rate for branded traffic and increased the site's conversion rate from 3.73% to 4.91%.

The Client

Gold Laser is a European high-end cosmetology clinic in Kyiv.

The Challenge

Contextual advertising brought fair enough calls, but the client decided to scale up their business and set a new goal: to increase the number of patients by 50% while keeping the price for attracting a call at the same level.

Industry's peculiarities made the task difficult. Cosmetology and surgery are high loyalty sectors, and it's not easy to lure an experienced client. Consequently, it was worth concentrating on attracting «newcomers» who either had not used the service yet or had not found a preferred clinic.

The Solution

Choosing the advertising focus area. After analyzing the marketing background and key indicators, we started with branding, which well appeals to new patients. However, this approach does not ensure the same CPA growth as, for example, the promotion of specific services. Choice of advertising format. We decided to opt for video advertising, which allows explaining our offer to unprepared potential clients in great detail. Features of the footage structure. Our commercial contained the following elements:

The introductory part is an overall brief description, an average duration of 10-15 seconds.

Doctor's speech — this part lasts 10-15 seconds, announcing the service.

Details about the service — 150-240 seconds of explanatory in-detail video.

TrueView In-Stream integration allowed the client to avoid extra spending on untargeted views by filtering out uninterested users as they turn off the video in the first 15-25 seconds.

Our team created a YouTube account and linked it to Google Ads. We made lists of target audiences, set up targeting for the selected segments in Google Ads, and launched video ads.

The Result

In the first month, the number of branded queries increased insignificantly. Moreover, one month later, users googled our client four times more often:

Then the number of requests went down because of the seasonality of the business seasonality, but the conversion rate kept growing:

Resorting to video advertising, we were able to:

Increase the conversion rate on branded traffic;

Increase the number of calls by 174%;

Reduce the price of customer referrals;

Increase website conversion rate from 3.73% to 4.91%.

Business

