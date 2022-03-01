Explaining the 4 Different Types of YouTube Ads

Depending on the business goals, you should choose the appropriate advertising campaign type and ad format. Otherwise, the business will not get significant ROMI. Let's observe basic forms of commercials (In-Steam, In-Feed, Bumper Ads, let's take a look into Out-Stream), which we can run on YouTube and Google media network.

TrueView In-Stream video advertising

TrueView In-Stream commercials could appear at the beginning, middle or at the end of a video. After 5 seconds, the commercial could be skipped, or you can run the ad without the possibility of skipping. We'll cover it later.

Video advertising In-feed video ads

The classic In-Feed ads (that used to be Discovery) are product reviews, comparison reviews, tutorials. Actually, the duration of these videos is much longer than In-Stream: from 3 minutes to an hour. When a user enters a specific question in the search bar, he receives the answer, even if it is hidden in the video.

In-Feed video ads are displayed:

on YouTube search pages;

on youtube.com video viewing pages;

on the main page of YouTube on mobile;

on mobile search pages.

This is what In-Feed commercials look like:

Video advertising Bumpers Ads

Short commercials (up to 6 seconds) that cannot be missed. They could appear at the beginning, in the middle and at the end of the video. When you develop short videos, pay attention to brevity and unique offers that are in your business.

Out-Stream video advertising

These are special ads that could only appear on mobile devices on the display network.

The advertiser pays for display in the visible screen area only if at least 50% of the commercial is displayed on the screen for at least two seconds.

Why is ad format so important?

The type of ad directly affects the type of advertising campaign. So, it determines the available bidding strategies, placements, additional options in the ad, etc.

Let's observe video campaign formats in more detail.

Video campaigns with In-Stream ads

TrueView In-Stream ads appear on YouTube, as well as on sites/apps and the display network.

There are several formats with and without the ability to skip ads. In skippable TrueView In-Stream, the user can watch the video to the end, go to a site, or skip the view. The fee is charged if a person has watched the entire video or for 30 seconds. This allows the advertiser to pay for the attention of the interested audience.

In-Stream videos can be used in campaigns:

Skippable TrueView In-Stream;

TrueView In-Stream without skipping.

To create a campaign, you need to select the goal in the Google Ads interface: “Brand awareness and reach”, the campaign type “Video” and then the campaign subtype “Video campaign for outreach”, the path to achieving the “Effective Reach” or “Can't-skip In-stream Ads” goal.

Let's take a closer look into video campaign subtype “Influence on deliberation”.

Skippable TrueView In-Stream

A classic advertising campaign type that allows you to pay only for interested viwers.

Available bidding strategy: CPM or cost-per-thousand impressions.

Video ads within the framework of this campaign will be displayed in YouTube videos and Google media network (if necessary, this placement can be turned off).

When you create an ad, you must specify the final and displayed URL, add a call to action and a title. So the commercial will look more interesting and noticeable.

In-Stream ads components:

TrueView In-Stream: No skipping

Another video campaign type with In-Stream ads, the difference is that user cannot skip the video after 5 seconds. The video length recommended for this campaign is up to 15 seconds. Available bid strategy: Target CPM.

Visually, it differs from In-Stream video by the absence of a “Skip” button. Instead, a warning: “The video will start after the advertisement" or “Video will play after the ad”.

In general, the main campaign advantage is the ability to convey the necessary information to the audience in 15 seconds. In addition, the format allows for maximum audience coverage.

Video campaigns In-feed Video Ads

Discovery ads are now known as in-feed video ads. To create this video ad, you need to choose a goal “Product and brand consideration”.

Campaign subtype “Influence Consideration”.

And when creating an ad, you must select “In-Feed Video Ad”.

In-feed ads appear not only in videos, but also in YouTube search results. This is an analogue of a search campaign, only for YouTube. The user enters a search query in the search bar and sees advertising videos. Campaigns that qualify for In-Feed video ads now show commercials on both YouTube networks so you can reach more potential customers.

This is the main advantage of the format over ordinary In-Stream ads. Showing video on demand allows you to attract users interested in a product or brand. The format allows you to increase the brand loyalty and maintain contact with the audience.

To create a campaign, in the Google Ads interface, you must select an objective: “Product and brand consideration” or “Create a campaign without objective prompts”.

Bidding strategy: “Maximum cost per view”.

You are charged only if the user clicks on the video icon to view the ad.

When you create an ad, you must provide a title, two descriptions, and a final URL.

Out-Stream video advertising

Out-Stream ads can be used to extend commercials reach and attract more customers on mobile devices. These announcements are played without sound, you need to click on the video to listen and watch it. Out-Stream ads are shown only for mobile devices and in Google's partners apps. It is important that out-stream ads are not available on YouTube. You are charged per thousand viewable ad impressions (vCPM). This means you only pay when someone watches your video for at least 2 seconds.

Video campaigns with Bumper Ads

This format includes videos with a duration of no more than 6 seconds. Fees are charged per thousand impressions. Unlike one of the In-Stream ads’ subtypes, these videos cannot be skipped.

To create a video campaign with bumper ads (Bumper Ads), you should use the goal “Brand awareness and reach” or “Create a campaign without a goal's guidance”, and in the caption “Video” choose the way to achieve the goal “Effective reach”.

Short promotional messages are a great way to reach your target audience. They can be used for new product announcements or to remind users about the brand/products with remarketing campaigns. A Target CPM bidding strategy is available.

Important: usually 1,000 video impressions are cheaper than 1,000 In-Stream ad impressions.

Commercials could be displayed on YouTube videos and/or media network (by the way, you have the option to exclude partners).

When creating an ad, you must specify the final URL and add a call to action. Optionally, you can add a title and a banner that will be used only for display on computers.

Advantages: the user cannot miss the video ad, even in 6 seconds the advertiser is able to give audience the necessary message. It is worth working out the video well — use bright images, be concise and clear. In addition, users are so tired of 30- or even 15-second commercials that they simply press the skip button and do not take into account advertising information in long commercials. Therefore, take advantage without testing the patience of the audience.

One of the Bumper Ads interesting example is the Road Lodge advertising campaign: in 6 seconds they show that hotel is better for relaxing at home than for parties. The Road Lodge company made the advertisement concise and bright:

The second interesting hack for Bumper Ads is to make a how-to video and show how to solve the problem step by step.

A vivid example is shown in the KELLOGG'S commercial:

Conclusions

Advertising area changed in few years — and we describe only a small part of these changes. We remember that now video campaigns are suitable not only for increasing reach and brand recognition, but also for stimulating users to take targeted actions: