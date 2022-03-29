Eda.ua success story — growth of organic traffic by 331.5% in 6 months

Niche: food delivery.
Result: rise of the number of visitors by 381%, and organic traffic by 331,5%.
The Client
The site is a relatively new project. Audit realization took client’s programmers almost 2 months, however, after we could organize faster and well-coordinated process of implementation of recommendations.
The Challenge
- Increasing target traffic.
- Rise of the number of transactions.
- Internal optimization of the site.
The Solution
- Semantic core was made.
- URL forming algorithm was formed.
- Created XML and HTML maps for each subdomain, formed Robots.txt and implemented cross-link system X-Reference.
- Compiled separate technical requirements for implementing product (food) cards on the site, which included description of meta tags and texts generation.
- Made recommendations for copywriting organization on the site. Structured the content in terms of [SEO 2.0].
- Worked on building quality links.
The Result
- Growth in page views by 78.44%.
- Growth in the number of new visitors by 381%.
- Growth in organic traffic from May to December by 331,5%.
