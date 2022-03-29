Boost Your Business
SEO Case Studies

Eda.ua success story — growth of organic traffic by 331.5% in 6 months
Sergey Onischenko
56 4 0
1648546802
2
Service: SEO.
Niche: food delivery.

Result: rise of the number of visitors by 381%, and organic traffic by 331,5%.

The Client

The site is a relatively new project. Audit realization took client’s programmers almost 2 months, however, after we could organize faster and well-coordinated process of implementation of recommendations.

The Challenge

  1. Increasing target traffic.
  2. Rise of the number of transactions.
  3. Internal optimization of the site.

The Solution

  1. Semantic core was made.
  2. URL forming algorithm was formed.
  3. Created XML and HTML maps for each subdomain, formed Robots.txt and implemented cross-link system X-Reference.
  4. Compiled separate technical requirements for implementing product (food) cards on the site, which included description of meta tags and texts generation.
  5. Made recommendations for copywriting organization on the site. Structured the content in terms of [SEO 2.0].
  6. Worked on building quality links.

The Result

  1. Growth in page views by 78.44%.
  2. Growth in the number of new visitors by 381%.
  3. Growth in organic traffic from May to December by 331,5%.

Get your free consultation

Read more:

4
0
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter
Topics:
SEO case studies
Sergey Onischenko

Other posts written by the author

Related Articles

Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months

Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.

SEO case study: Freight transportation website promotion. Call conversion rate growth of x4.41

18x organic traffic increase; call conversion rate increased from 1.22% to 5.63%.

Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month

We were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.

Comments (0)

Latest comments

From old to new
From new to old
Top rated comments first

    To leave a comment, you have to log in.

    You must switch to your user profile before you can leave a comment

    Subscribe

    to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing
    Cookies policy
    Netpeak processes information about your visit using cookies to improve site performance. By continuing to browse our site, you agree to the use of these cookies. More information — Accept