Аccessories for travelling webstore - SEO-case study: ROI 743%

Service: SEO promotion with payment for traffic.

Subject: accessories and items for travelling.

Region: Bulgaria.

Date: 01.07.2014 - 31.05.2015.

Spending: $2 266 (including payment for agency’s services).

Revenue from organic channel: $76 417 (excluding offline sellings and telephone sellings).

We have been working on a project for a year, and during the whole period of time we had technical problems with website. Let’s see what results we’ve got after solving these problems.

Specifics of the project

There is a developed network of client’s stores in the biggest cities of the country. Offline brand management is executed at a very high level.

High average item price – over $112.

Input

Let’s start from the very beginning. Below you can see the organic traffic stats before collaboration.

Goals of promotion

The main goal was to increase number of sellings. To achieve this goal, we formed a few secondary goals:

website traffic growth;

solving all technical problems;

website structure supplement;

landing pages optimization.

What was done to achieve these goals?

After the implementation of technical audit we were able to form general strategy of promotion. What has been done:

Full semantic core for all site pages has been collected using Serpstat.com and Keyword Planner Google Adwords.

Seasonality for every category of site has been detfined, priorities for our tasks has been set and we have aslo elaborated a work plan.

Webite structure has been completed with new categories and subcategories using collected semantic core. At the same time, we have faced a delay on programmers’ side. We have been waiting for creation of new categories, subcategories and restructuring during two months. If we had got fast response, client would have had positive result from promotion much more earlier. It is very important for SEO promotion to have a good communication with software developing specialist. If communication is organized well and SEO-tasks have right priority, project won’t be limited in it’s development. Implementation of technical tasks from client’s side need two-sided participation because principle “say and forget” is inappropriate.

Using Netpeak Spider, we have found and deleted all duplicates of pages. Limited indexing of useless pages and tried to limit scanning of useless documents by robots.

What else has been done?

Setting of internal linking script and distribution of internal link juice.

Site speed optimization.

Metadata optimization for landing pages.

Writing of optimized content.

Organic link building.

Results

Organic traffic raised by 70% per 11 months, transactions - by 74,41%, revenue - by 49,32%.

In September (peak month) organic traffic raised by 127,18%, transactions - by 226,32%, revenue - by 105,42%.

We can observe permanent positive dynamic of organic traffic what is an effect of technical audit implementation and regular works with website.







KPI

Screenshot from Client’s Dashboard including information about last 5 month of work:

Let’s count ROI for 01.04.2014 — 31.05.2015:

Income = Profit * Average margin. ROI = (Income − Promotion spending) / Promotion spending. Promotion spending=2 266$. Profit= $76 417. Average margin = 25%. Income = $76 417 * 0,25 = $19 104. ROI = ($19 104 − $2 266) / $2 266 * 100% = 743%.





Website visability trend in Google.bg (according to Serpstat).

Keyword position distribution:

Keywords trend:

Considering fact that online sellings are only 10% from all sellings we can say that this project is successful. Work on project is continue: new keywords is appearing, technical errors, new tactics, requirements for mobile optimization and other aspects we have to take into account at the next stage.

Сonclusions

To have results of SEO promotion you have to implement technical tasks from agency quickly. If you have no resources to do it, there is no sense to order SEO promotion. In this case it’s better to use PPC. Result won’t be achieve in full without implementation of SEO audit. Speed of achieving results depend on speed of implementation tasks from SEO specialists.





