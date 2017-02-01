When we talk about evolution, we usually forget how slow it is. This may not be true for most electronic technologies and gadgets, but it still holds true for the building blocks of computing. We say so with certain amounts of satisfaction as little has changed in the domains of programming languages, OSx and databases. Most of the programs are still based on Java and most databases are still managed by Oracle.

There is a certain constant in the quality of performances and services offered by the Remote DBA Experts since they have invested years in perfecting the art of database management on more or less consistent platforms.

That does not mean that Cassandra and Go are not up in arms to change the computing world as we know it. What we are trying to say is most of the experts of the computing world still rely on Java and Oracle for their daily work. Cassandra and Go have the potential to become the future of computing, but we don’t see that happening anytime soon.

You must be a polyglot!

We live in a world where our every move is defined by software programs. From simple mobile apps to cloud storage options, everything is governed by a collection of software. The interesting bit about these programs is the use of Java to write them all. We have written the present and painted a future with nothing but Java.

Java was also the most popular programming language of 2015 and it will take more than gusto to replace java as the most popular of all programming languages in the near future. Java powers the most numbers of computer applications, websites, and mobile applications as per the IEEE’s personal ranking system.

You may think Java is the only persistent language that tops the list of all programming languages of this decade. That is only partially true. While Java has been on top of the list consistently for years, languages like Go and Swift from Google and Apple respectively have been moving up the ranks slowly. But just as we have said before, these two will take a few good years to replace other veterans including Shell, Scala, R and Per.

Java is definitely not going away anytime soon. It is one of our most favored languages for designing new websites and applications. Almost all high traffic sites prefer Java over ColdFusion and ASP.NET at the moment. You may have already come across several Java sites without knowing so and these include LinkedIn, Alipay, OK.ru, eBay.com, AliExpress and Alibaba.

While dynamic typing has become trendy, the convenience and UX of java and java-based platforms can hardly be replaced. Java is the comfort zone of the millions of coders who write large-scale and long shelf life applications. Java’s own ecosystem is truly massive and it allows for the creation of truly dynamic programs by simple, strong typing methods.

The one trend that has become ubiquitous with developing computing options is big data. Among the new database options, the NoSQL database has been the most sought after as the game changer of big data management in near future. However, as of 2016, Oracle has remained the highest grosser with the latest Enterprise Edition.

A flurry of new databases like MongoDB and Cassandra are making a slow progress on the remote database popularity ranks on the sly. But according to 2016 stats, the most popular DBMS are Oracle, IBM DM2 and Microsoft SQL Server. And they have been quite the “permanent residents” of the top of every known developer’s list.

Where is the money at?

We have seen quite a few miracles being performed by the best catalyst in the world – money. Even though Go, Swift, MongoDB and Apache Cassandra are progressing slowly on the lists discussed above, we presume that their progressed can definitely be accelerated by the sheer payment of programmers and DBA experts involved with the respective new languages and DBMS.

Where all the programmers should be looking?

We are seeing Go and Swift make quite a decent dent in the top 10 lists all over the world. So it is no surprise when most app development jobs are stating Go and Swift in their job requirements. Swift is currently open-sourced, but it is not expected to create much traction outside the Apple ecosystem. Go, on the other hand, is much more versatile. It is not yet open source but it is a ubiquitous presence in all the top 10 programming language lists. Compared to Java, both Go and Swift have niche purposes and their utilities are limited by the websites and applications on each platform. But both the new languages are currently paying more than Java by virtue of their exclusive nature.

What should database administrators expect in the near future?

At the moment, the average senior Oracle DBA expert makes about $115,000. As we can now see, there is more money involved with NoSQL and Cassandra where a senior DBA expert can make about $118,500 and $128,600 at an average. But the job opportunities are limited just as in cases of Go and Swift since both these database management systems serve a niche group of users, who require certain specific functions. Oracle DBMS is more widely accepted and the job opportunities are still growing with the growing number of companies and enterprises who are looking forward to storing their company data online.

In conclusion

Java and Oracle are still the future of programming and database management although we can see other niche programming languages and new DBMS options peeking from round the corner. It will take a considerable amount of time and effort for most of these languages and DBMS to replace the two emperors. The future isn’t anywhere near, but the money is definitely a factor that can hurry the process along.