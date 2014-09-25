Case for the online store lifting from the Google Panda penalty: ROI 338%

Service: SEO promotion with payment based on traffic results.

Niche: heating and water supplying equipment.

Targeting: Ukraine.

Initiated: February 11, 2014.

Budget: $397 (april).

Before our working together the project has been promoted by another company. But the quality of provided services did not satisfy the client. After the long search for a contractor the client decided to work with our company. By all indications, the project came to us with a Google Panda penalty.

It was shown by the following:

1. Spam in the text. 2. Spam in meta-tags. 3. Generated headers h1. 4. More convincing was the analysis of traffic sources (traffic means non-branded organic search traffic) for March.

As we can see, there is more Yandex-traffic then Google-traffic. Although everybody knows that Google-traffic rate is usually at least twice bigger then Yandex-traffic rate in Ukraine.

Such stages of work were realized:

SEO-audit, in which special attention was given to writing a quality pattern of generation for title, description, keywords and headers h1. Fixed internal links, link to the page with the 404th server response. Press release was written. Linkbuilding, working on quality and natural links. Were written and posted on the site texts for humans. External links were checked. Recomendations for opimization images for the Searching Engines requirements. robots.txt was composed. The site structure was developed and changed. A lot of another minor, but no less important work.

The case was written for april — the first month after implementing the SEO audit. In fact — it is a case of "power" of quality SEO audit. Traffic increased by 126,54%.

Here and below the april information (1.04.2014 — 30.04.2014) is compared with the past period (2.03.2014 — 31.03.2014). Income increased by 121,04% from 47 032 UAH to 103 958 UAH.

Now we should consider, that $3,986 income is a basic income, that we have on this site, though in February it was $2424.

Resulting income on Ecommerce: $8,810 - $3,986 = $4,824.

The products’ average margin: 36%.

Gross income for Ecommerce: $4,824 * 36%= $1,737.

Gross income ROI (ROMI) = ((Income * Margin) — customer’s spendings) / customer’s spendings = ($1737 - $397) / $397 * 100% = 338%

In addition, in Ecommerce we can see only 40% of the total income, as 60% of all orders go through the phone. As a result we have an equation: X * 0,4 = $4,824, where Х — amount of the revenue, and 40% — $4,824.

Income with phone calls: Х = $4,824 / 0.4 = $12,060.

Gross income = $12,060 * 0.36 = $4,342.

ROI = ($4,342 — $397) / $397 * 100% = 995% (ROI with calls).

In this case only the difference in sales was taken into account, though usually all sales are considered for the month. So here we can see income, that client wouldn’t get if he didn’t decide to work with us. Here is the power of quality SEO-audit :) Here is an information that the client sees in his Private dashboard:

And here is the traffic sources for april:

As we can see, Google traffic took the leading position.