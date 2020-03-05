The most popular banner sizes in Google Ads

Clients who want to place banner ads in the Google Display Network often ask about the most popular banner sizes.

Let’s look through the standard ad sizes:

Banner: 468x60;

Leaderboard: 728x90;

Square: 250x250;

Small Square: 200x200;

Large Rectangle: 336x280;

Inline Rectangle: 300x250;

Skyscraper: 120x600;

Wide Skyscraper: 160х600;

Half-Page Ad: 300x600;

Vertical Rectangle Banner: 240х400;

Large Leaderboard: 970х90;

Billboard: 970х250;

Large Mobile Banner: 320х100;

Mobile Leaderboard: 320x50.

To decide the winner, we researchedseveral advertising campaigns.

Please note that we are talking about the display ads created by designers and not about the responsive display ads.

Experiment 1: best banner sizes for the "Entertainment" niche

The experimentwas made inMay 2018. There were 328 755 impressions in Ukraine. Banners reach results in Google Ads:

TOP 3 sizes according to reach:

Inline Rectangle (300х250). Large Rectangle (336х280). Leaderboard (728х90).

CTR results:

TOP 3 sizes according toCTR:

Inline Rectangle (300х250). Large Rectangle (336х280). Half-Page Ad (300х600).

Experiment 2: best banner sizes for the "Gardening" niche

We analyzed 762,412 impressions in Russia for a month and a half (April — May 2018). Campaigns had a rate adjustment of -30% for mobile devices and -20% for tablets. Therefore, all conclusions are fair for the desktop platforms only. Reach visualization:

TOP 3 banner sizes:

Leaderboard (728х90). Banner(468х60). Vertical Rectangle Banner (240х400).

CTR results:

TOP 3 sizes according toCTR:

Vertical Rectangle Banner (240х400). Wide Skyscraper (160х600). Leaderboard (728х90).

Experiment 3: best banner sizes for the "Classifieds" niche

The period duration is from January to May 2018. The sample includes 62 millionimpressions in Ukraine.

TOP 3 banner sizes:

Leaderboard: 728x90. Inline Rectangle: 300x250. Banner: 468x60.

CTR results

TOP 3 sizes according toCTR:

Large Rectangle (336х280). Netboard (580х400). Billboard(970х250).

Experiment 4: best banner sizes for the "Plastic windows" niche

The experiment duration is January — May 2018. There were 11 724 277 impressions in Ukraine. Banners reach results in Google Ads:

TOP 3 banner sizes:

Inline Rectangle (300х250). Large Rectangle (336х280). Leaderboard (728х90).

CTR data:

TOP 3 sizes according toCTR:

Large Rectangle (336х280). Square(250х250). Inline Rectangle (300х250) and Half-Page Ad (300х600)

Experiment 5: best banner sizes for the "Beauty& Health" niche

The sample includes more than 2.5 million impressions for six months. Reach data:

TOP 3 banner sizes:

Inline Rectangle (300х250). Leaderboard (728х90). Small Square (200х200).

CTR data:

TOP 3 banner sizeswith the highest CTR:

Half-Page Ad (300х600). Large Mobile Banner (320х100). Small square(200х200)and Square (250х250).

Experiment 6: best banner sizes for the "Cloth & Shoes" niche

The experiment duration is March — May 2018. There were 894 216 impressions in Ukraine. Banners reach results in Google Ads:

TOP 3 sizes according to reach:

Inline Rectangle (300х250). Large Rectangle (336х280). Half-Page Ad (300х600).

CTR results:

TOP 3 sizes according toCTR:

Large Rectangle (336х280). Leaderboard (728х90). Inline Rectangle (300х250).

Conclusions

In all experiments, there are two banner formats which provide more than 50% reach: 300x250 and 728x90. So, this set is appropriate for those who want to simplify the work of a designer. The standard brand campaign consists of seven banner formats— they provide more than 95% of the total reach. Another question is howlarge these banners should be. It is very likely that the formats will be 728x90, 300x250, 160x600, 336x280. But still, it’s better to make banners of all sizes.

I hope this statistic will help you decide on the best options for banner advertising on the Google Display Network.