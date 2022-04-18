Synevo success story: How to manage medical brand reputation on the Internet

Niche: medical laboratory.
Result: from 90% to 100% positive reviews about the brand on key queries in 10 months.
The Client
Synevo is a part of medical holding Medicover (Sweden). It has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. Currently, there are 350+ laboratories in 150+ cities of Ukraine in which 350 000+ clients are being serviced. In 2021 Synevo serviced 5.5mln clients and performed 31.5mln medical tests.
The Challenge
The client faced a problem that negative reviews had become a main source for the publication. Then, it appeared on some information websites and social media. This affected the brand negatively. So the company decided to approach Netpeak.
The Solution
- First, we evaluated the current situation with the company reputation. We selected key queries on which there might be negative reviews, target regions where some improvements should be made, and decided on tone of voice for each platform on top 10 search query results. As a result, 10 priority links were selected. These were: [brand] feedback + search engine + region.
- We worked with platforms on which users left reviews. Most of them were highly ranked. Hence, we decided that it would be better to change internal tone of voice for these websites. The following actions were taken to achieve the result:
- similar rules were analyzed in detail for each platform;
- lists of reviews were prepared and reasons for removing them were indicated separately;
- final lists were sent to the moderator of each platform.
In most cases, the reviews were removed.
- We made basic automatization of the website with reviews from Synevo and launched a display advertisement for this website.
- Articles were promoted on top 10 with positive and neutral tone of voice.
- Articles were placed on Wikipedia.
- Google Business Profile was optimized:
- we prepared recommendation for branch card optimization - updated contact details and information about services and attributes;
- we responded to all unanswered questions and customer reviews as well;
- we collected reviews that were violating the guidelines of Google Business Profile and sent them for deletion.
- YouTube-channel was optimized. We prepared ideas and themes for new videos and recommendations for optimization:
- channel description was added;
- title and video description were optimized;
- tags were added;
- thumbnails were added to the videos;
- playlists were used to structure the channel.
- ORM was preceded by the client. Online Reputation Management is a critical part of the strategy. Positive results can be obtained, only if SERM and ORM work together.
The Result
Key phrases by 6 regions (+ another variation for one of the key regions): [brand] reviews + search engine + region.
Link № 1
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
2
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
3
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
4
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
5
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
6
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
7
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
synevo.ua
|
forum
|
8
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
review website
|
9
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
info article
|
10
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
info article
Link № 2
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
2
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
3
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
review website
|
info article
|
4
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
5
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
6
|
forum
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
7
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
8
|
forum
|
forum
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
9
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
medical portal
|
forum
|
10
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
forum
|
review website
Link № 3
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
2
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
3
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
4
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
5
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
6
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
7
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
forum
|
8
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
medical portal
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
9
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
info article
|
10
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
info article
|
info article
Link № 4
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
2
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
3
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
4
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
5
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
6
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
7
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
8
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
9
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
review website
|
10
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
medical portal
|
info article
Link № 5
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
2
|
info article
|
info article
|
social network
|
encyclopedia
|
synevo.ua
|
3
|
directory
|
review website
|
info article
|
info article
|
synevo.ua
|
4
|
directory
|
info article
|
job site
|
social network
|
synevo.ua
|
5
|
review website
|
directory
|
encyclopedia
|
social network
|
synevo.ua
|
6
|
directory
|
directory
|
directory
|
info article
|
synevo.ua
|
7
|
directory
|
directory
|
directory
|
job site
|
synevo.ua
|
8
|
medical portal
|
directory
|
promo codes
|
info article
|
synevo.ua
|
9
|
job site
|
directory
|
info article
|
promo codes
|
info article
|
10
|
info article
|
medical portal
|
social network
|
info article
|
encyclopedia
Link № 6
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
2
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
social network
|
synevo.ua
|
3
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
social network
|
4
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
5
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
6
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
forum
|
7
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
8
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
info article
|
9
|
review website
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
|
10
|
medical portal
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
info article
Link № 7
|
Top 10
|
1 month of partnership
|
2 month of partnership
|
5 month of partnership
|
8 month of partnership
|
10 month of partnership
|
1
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
2
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
social network
|
social network
|
3
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
4
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
5
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
6
|
forum
|
review website
|
forum
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
7
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
8
|
review website
|
review website
|
medical portal
|
forum
|
forum
|
9
|
review website
|
medical portal
|review website
|review website
|
review website
|
10
|
medical portal
|
review website
|
synevo.ua
|
synevo.ua
|
review website
Testimonials
Yana Dekhtyar, Marketing Director at Synevo:
Before cooperating with Netpeak, the company had not focused on:
- TOP 10 search query results considering link “brand + reviews”
- reviews on Google Maps;
- reviews and official presence on independent review websites;
- presence of official brand page on Wikipedia;
- correct work with its review forum and YouTube channel;
- reviews from not only clients but also previous employees of the company;
- we did not have PR as a separate department.
We often say that prevention is better than cure. Netpeak has become in some way our family doctor, helping to find the cause of the problem in time and eliminate it before it becomes a serious disease.
Alexander Datsenko, Team Lead of the project management team at Netpeak:
Our specialists had analyzed current situation with brand reputation on the Internet even before contract sign, prepared work plan, distributed responsibilities and identified critical areas.
We were positively surprised by how Synevo team quickly and professionally got engaged and promptly realized our recommendations. This is a result of an excellent collaboration, attention to detail and the involvement of the customer.
Read more:
- Uklon Success Story: Increased Impressions of an App from Search by 40% and Units by 43%.
- Domino's Pizza success story. How an international brand takes its place in a new overheated market.
