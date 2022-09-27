Analytical Tool for Concert.ua – Hundreds of Events Advertising Budgets Controlled in Real Time

Service: Web analytics. Niche: Ticket sales for events.

Result: Automation of control allowed to spend budgets more efficiently.

The Client

Concert.ua is one of the event ticket sales leaders in Ukraine. The service cooperates with hundreds of concert venues and hosts.

The Challenge

Event ticketing campaigns have several nuances:

Each event has an expiry date when to turn off the campaign;

Any event relies on the venue's specific capacity; if all the tickets are sold out, it is necessary to turn off the advertising campaign;

The venue is also tied to a particular city to consider when it comes to the geography of promotion;

Each event has a clear advertising budget, and exceeding it affects the event's profitability.

In such circumstances, keeping track of advertising campaigns isn't easy. We decided to automate the control of spending the budget for all the events that we promoted for Concert.ua.

The Solution

Please point out the problem, and analytical thinking starts to solve it. Definition of the data. What form and kind of data will help us solve the problem? Gathering the sources necessary to solve the data. Such as:

a directory in Google Table with the information on each event – id, link to the page of the event, the allocated advertising budget in the context of sources and promotional tools;

landing pages of events – parsed date and venue;

Google Ads and Facebook – we collected information about spending budgets through APIs;

Google Analytics – our team requested the number of transactions and other e-commerce information.

Tool Collection. During the development, we used only free tools:

Data collection and transfer engine, as well as parsing landing pages, were written in R;

Google Tables for storing background information about events and for data visualization.

Implementation. R-script runs daily and performs the following actions:

queries the event directory;

collects data from the event landing pages;

gathers data on tickets sold from Google Analytics;

requests data from advertising platforms for the past year and separately for the last five days;

correlates the information by event id;

calculates additional metrics;

sends the result to Google Tables;

recalculates visualization – reports based on the uploaded data.

It is worth considering:

all the names of advertising campaigns and groups are regulated and contain event IDs to link data from advertising systems to the project directory.

data on ticket sales in Google Analytics contains the event's name from the directory and is linked to it using this field.

the parsed data is linked through the URL of the event specified in the directory, this way, the data obtained from all these sources are linked together.

The viable solution is delivered to the customer.

The Result

Automation helps contextual advertising specialists work with Concert.ua:

It became easier to control the remaining budget in advertising campaigns thanks to convenient visualization. It is now possible to monitor each event's outreach dynamics in two systems: Google and Facebook. The contextual advertising team saved an average of 3 hours per day on summarizing the rates of expenditures and the dynamics of the advertising budget for the professionals concerned. Specialists can now notice campaign downturns in one particular platform more quickly and compensate for them on time.

Testimonials

Ilya Strizhak, Middle PPC Specialist:

The tool allows you to work more accurately with the budget distribution and control the campaign balance for each event in different systems. This innovation makes it much easier to monitor the effectiveness of event promotion. Manual management of all this data would otherwise require a separate specialist.

Read more: