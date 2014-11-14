Google Glass: choosing the best device to see what you were missing using smartphone

A few weeks ago news concerning Twitter dropping of the Google Glass spread via Reddit. Developers in one of the most used social networks see no sense in developing the app for the platform and it is a bad news for both, users and team of the Google Glass.

What's Up with Google Glass?

Modern society prefers to record and save significant moments to be able to enjoy it when they want, however this desire blinds us and the real life we are now accustomed to see from the screen. Such an gadget like Google Glass, first of all, helps people to see the reality, to see the real-life definition and at the same time to record it. As with other functions, it makes you realize that life can be much easier and more pleasant when you don’t look at the smartphone every few seconds, when everything you have to know will be in front of your eyes and it won’t disturb you. Sightseeing, doing sports, being far away from home are the situations where we can use the glasses successfully. All these will be much cheaper and easier as people now have a chance to enjoy the monuments and the architecture as it is without tilting the head down to see the map, it will always be there where you will easily be able to see it. Besides, special application will be your guide through the territory.

Field Trip will show you everything you can do or see in the area according to local publishers.

will show you everything you can do or see in the area according to local publishers. AR Glass for Wikipedia will provide you with data about your surroundings from Wikipedia.

for Wikipedia will provide you with data about your surroundings from Wikipedia. UniSpeech for Google Glass will translate everything you need real-time and the Weather Alert will keep you informed about approaching weather.

The Glass will also help you cook without the recipe book; watch a movie trailer after seeing a simple poster; stay safe driving and play when you get board and the last, but not least, an opportunity to share photos and notes on almost every popular social network (except Twitter :)). However, Google Glass sales can rise to 21 million units annually sold by year-end 2018. At the cost $500 per unit, which is a $10.5 billion annual market opportunity.

Google Glass is already used in medical, law and even fashion fields. At the moment headgear is used without hands assistance, with voice and gestures. In the future, control of the device may be done with the help of mimics, like photo shoot with winking. Life logging is quite popular now and such glasses will help to save life moments in social networks and to edit comments with a voice. There also is a possibility to change the rim of the glasses which helps not only to be more fashionable but also use special glasses for people with low vision.

Google Glass can have an excellent future, especially if the price won’t be that biting, developers should also think about Twitter compatibility and the headache caused by their device, if they do something about these two facts their future is quite promising.

Google Company had also patented cameras embedded in contact lenses, gestures as a mean to control glasses, such as popular “likes” and others, but it doesn’t mean that it will be real soon.

Few analogical devices are about to see the wide world

Their aim is to put all the information right in front of the user’s eye in the distance that would be comfortable and wouldn’t tire human’s eye. Additionally, there is a built-in camera, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, brightness sensor and a microphone and of course, WiFi and Bluetooth v3.0.

Just like Google Glass the display is located above the eye. Glasses are a tool for people that are able to take advantage of such a device while working in a hospital, on constructions etc. The display can be switched from left to right and vise versa. It has a 5 megapixel camera and it recognizes voice commands, it is controlled by head movements and buttons.

First device of such kind designed especially for athletes. They product glasses for cyclists and runners. The display is attached to the sports glasses with polarized lenses. It has an integrated GPS and can measure heart rate and show the information such as speed, distance, height, etc.

This glass has an aim to keep a user updated about what is going on in the world. They show messages, tweets, updates, e-mails and other messages in the center of the right lens for a few instants. As to the sales, Glass was first announced two years ago at Google I/O 2012. 2000 products were to offer at that moment. The second sales wave was launched later that year and another 8000 devices was sold. Since then, Glass was available through the wait list before the mass sales started on the 04/14/2014 in the USA.