SEO case for a lighting, furniture and decor store in Bulgaria: organic traffic growth by 108.96%
Iryna Buyukli
Service: SEO.
Niche: furniture and decor.

Result: transaction rose by 107,37%, and organic traffic by 108,96%.

The Client

Difficulties: Online store is built on Summer Cart platform. Thus, we had many questions in implementing the results of technical audit. For example, only the creation and integration of metadata (title, description, h1) module analysis for all products took us a few days.

The Challenge

Increase organic traffic of the site.

The Solution

  1. The full semantic core was gathered.
  2. Closed indexation of pages which did not bring semantic load: registration pages, cart, page with delivery information. 
  3. Optimized pagination pages.
  4. Started increasing external links properly on thematic sites.
  5. Implemented module for internal link mass, added into it all keywords and phrases. 
  6. Created a template for automatic metadata generation for product cards pages.
  7. Set up goals in Google Analytics, set up Ecommerce tracking.

The Result

Рост составил 108,96% в сравнении с январем 2014 года

  1. Traffic increase by 108,96%.
  2. Transaction rose by 107,37%.

Read more:

Started working in Netpeak agency in 2015.

Extensive experience in the field of contextual advertising. Iryna worked with different types of projects: corporate websites, SaaS, E-commerce. Worked with the projects of CIS, Europe, USA.

Currently holds a position of Team Leader of PPC Team BG.

