How to Improve Your Online Brand Reputation: A Case Study in the Dietary Supplements Niche

How to Improve Your Online Brand Reputation: A Case Study in the Dietary Supplements Niche

Service: SERM Niche: Alternative medicine Region: Asia

The Challenge

In this project, our client was an online distributor of nutritional supplements. The company contacted us for help improving the visibility of their positive feedback and reviews online. For this purpose, the Netpeak Agencies Group has a SERM service.

Our client had a number of important goals:

Strengthen the company's online image, which involved maintaining the existing positive image and improving the visibility of positive content about the company.

Search for materials and reviews that mention the brand. It was necessary to identify all the platforms that did this and bring them to the attention of the client's team.

Improve customer interaction, including giving prompt and meaningful responses to questions and handling both negative and positive reviews.

Identify negative reviews that are the result of misunderstandings between customers and the company, and those that are the result of competitors' actions.

The Strategy

To achieve our goals, we partnered with the following platforms:

Maps and directory platforms. We compiled a complete list of business locations and evaluated user profiles and reviews. Review sites. We analyzed and evaluated the tone of voice on sites mentioning the brand. Google search results. We compiled a list of sites that mentioned the brand, evaluated the tone of voice on those sites, and prioritized our work with those sites. We found that most of the sites with negative content showed signs of aggressive marketing by competitors: paid comments, unconstructive criticism, and provocative articles. Some of the negative content was also related to low-quality content created without the approval of company representatives.

Once we understood the problem areas at each of these sites, we developed a strategy and detailed action plan to improve their reputation.

The Solution

1. Working with review sites:

We developed a detailed strategy that took into account the specifics of each site and the client's goals. The plan included:

Providing recommendations for optimizing the company's profile on existing review sites.

Encouraging customers to post reviews about the company and its products. To do this, we created a detailed manual with a list of recommendations.

Analyzing the reviews posted to ensure compliance with site rules.

Monitor how we respond to negative reviews.

2. Working with maps and directory sites:

We prepared recommendations for optimizing the company profile on different platforms. We also found additional directories and catalogs to register the company's profile to improve online visibility. We then placed logos, relevant social media links, images, and contact information on all platforms important to the business. This helped customers quickly find the most up-to-date contact information.

3. Working with PR articles and new content:

We prepared a plan for creating and publishing new useful content about the company on popular websites in the region. We also selected ready-made positive materials for further optimization and promotion. The content creation was done entirely on our side.

4. Other tasks:

We regularly monitored brand mentions, both in search results and on the Internet in general. We used a number of tools to track brand mentions, including Google Alerts. This is a free service designed to monitor mentions of specific keywords across the web. Once the tool finds new content for a given query, it sends an email notification.

Read our other SERM case studies:

The Results

1. We successfully minimized the amount of non-constructive negative feedback on review platforms. Systematic monitoring allowed us to respond in a timely manner to user comments on all platforms where the brand was mentioned.

2. Customer trust levels on maps and directory sites showed an increase. This was likely due to:

Properly configured and effective tracking of activity on the company's pages

Timely interaction with users

3. The client’s reputation in search results also improved. Our comprehensive efforts with social networks, review pages, and PR articles significantly improved the overall tone for all major searches and strengthened the company's positive reputation in search results.

At the beginning of our cooperation, we recorded the tone of voice for four queries and tracked the dynamics of tone changes. Here is an example of a change in tone of voice for one of the queries:

A significant improvement in tone of voice for queries in the first four months

A gradual reduction in negative content in the top 10 search results to achieve zero negative content by the fifth month

These results show how important it is for companies to effectively manage their online reputation. It also demonstrates that the combined efforts of two teams can produce significant results very quickly.