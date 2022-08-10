Personal Brand on Instagram from Scratch — How to Gain Your First Thousand Followers

Service: SMM. Niche: Personal brand.

Result: Over the first month of the boosted campaign, the reach increased by 133 times.

The Client

Alina Piddubna is a writer, book editor, Ukrainian to English, Russian to English translator, and ghostwriter. During her student years, she moved from Ukraine to Canada.

The Challenge

Alina takes photos and videos and organizes photo shoots to create content, but she doesn't have enough time to develop a content plan and advertising campaigns. That is why she decided to delegate the promotion of her personal brand to our agency and entrust us with all the organizational aspects — setting up the account from scratch and further promotion on social media.

Netpeak faced the following tasks:

To develop a writer's SMM strategy for promoting on Instagram. To create an Instagram account from scratch to update it. To develop an algorithm of periodic account maintenance, which does not depend on the mood or events.

The Solution

During the SMM strategy development, we identified the following:

Alina's target audience;

The way opinion leaders (writers, journalists, educators) run their pages in similar niches;

Self-positioning to choose, based on our analysis conducted, adding personality to Alina's Instagram account;

Recommended categories to create new publications;

Content layout design that can help achieve the author's goals on Instagram;

An allocated monthly budget for photo sessions, bloggers, contests, boosted posts, and targeting.

Create and complete your account. We wrote the topics Alina wanted to cover on her page, developed a list of categories to be published, and prepared a content plan. We also gave references and guidelines on future content. First, we referred to shot types:





These images give you an idea of what the page looked like after we updated the profile and published the first nine posts together with stories. The most important recent content, which can help users to get to know Alina, her life, and her occupation, was posted in highlights.

Paid promotion. Two months after the page creation, we started boosting publications that took up to $300 per month. However, sponsored content is nothing near to blogger advertised posts. Three similar collaborations gave the account 860 more subscribers and allowed Alina to reach a 1000 notch soon.

The Result

Just in the first month of the ad campaign:

the reach grew by 133 times;

impressions — by seven times;

profile views — by three times.

The visual content at the end of November

Testimonials

Lillia Kolomiets, Middle SMM Specialist at Netpeak:

Organic promotion on Instagram has become a myth long ago among those entrepreneurs who want to cut their marketing budgets. I am excited to generate publicity, activate targeted advertising, and interact with bloggers on this project. Moreover, Alina was actively involved in the process, took videos and photos, and kept in touch with us greatly motivated me. This good interaction contributed to quick decision-making, revisions to the content plan, and the creation of situation-oriented content. I subscribe to Alina because she publishes exciting and relevant content for me. I keep her book selections and watch all the videos about life in Toronto.

Danilo Minin, Project Manager at Netpeak:

During the cooperation, we achieved our common goals ultimately. I am convinced that this is the merit of Alina with a considerable fraction of our team contribution. In particular, thanks to her efforts and trust, we got the desired result. Our team is grateful to Alina for entrusting us with this exciting project, and I believe her popularity peak is yet to come. We are looking forward to achieving the first million subscribers on her Instagram:)

Alina Piddubna, a blogger:

Netpeak gave me incredible support at the start of my blog, and my account got the proper structure. I quickly reached my first 1,000 subscribers and met many interesting people. Thank you for your professionalism and individual approach to your clients.

